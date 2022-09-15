CORCORAN HM PROPERTIES, AFFILIATE OF THE CORCORAN GROUP, ADDS CHARLESTON TO GROWING OPERATION

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC announced today its affiliate, Corcoran HM Properties, has expanded its growing operation into Charleston, South Carolina. The announcement was made by Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman, and Corcoran HM Properties broker-owner Valerie Mitchener. Corcoran HM Properties' growth marks the eighth Corcoran affiliate to announce an expansion in less than one year.

This market expansion, Corcoran HM Properties' first since affiliating with Corcoran in June 2021, is a strategic step in the firm's growth plan and broadens its reach from the Charlotte, North Carolina region to the greater Charleston area, including Mt. Pleasant, Sullivans Island, Isle of Palms, and more. This growth brings Corcoran HM Properties' agent population to more than 130 affiliated real estate professionals, increasing their agent count by 15% since joining the Corcoran brand.

"As I've said before, our affiliates' milestones are some of proudest moments, and today's news from Corcoran HM Properties is definitely cause for celebration," said Liebman. "Val and her team are incredibly dedicated and I've long admired the focus they have on growing their business and ensuring both their affiliated agents' and clients' satisfaction. This strategic move into Charleston will not only open doors for their team, it's a significant market for the Corcoran® network."

Corcoran HM Properties was founded by Mitchener in 2006, and the locally owned and operated boutique firm quickly grew to be a market leader in the Charlotte metro area. Corcoran HM Properties' notable success and growth to date can be directly attributed to the team's ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of Charlotte's high-end real estate market and the elevated education and individualized business guidance they provide their agents. The firm also boasts an in-house relocation department that manages both individual and corporate moves and has been the preferred Realtor® for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets for more than a decade.

"Charleston, South Carolina is known for many things – its history, architecture, and beaches, to name a few – and we've long known that this was a market we wanted to serve," said Mitchener. "The area attracts many second-home buyers for vacation homes or investment properties, so this was a natural fit given the client needs we already serve in Charlotte. I'm thrilled to be entering this next chapter of our growth and am grateful to our agent community in Charleston and all of our current and future clients."

