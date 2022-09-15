The City Of Lauderhill Presents its 3rd Annual Beer-B-Q

Saturday, September 17, 2022

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, September 17, the City of Lauderhill and the Lauderhill Community Redevelopment Agency will present its 3rd Annual Beer-B-Q, which kicks off at 6 pm and runs until Midnight. The free festival will include food trucks, raffle prizes, craft breweries, full bars, art vendors, lawn games, live music, and more. RSVP online to reserve your free ticket.

This weekend's event will feature musical performances by top-notch talent, including legendary R&B group Dru Hill ft. Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz, Scola, Tao, Smoke, & Black. Miami rap luminary JT Money of Poison Clan will also perform, and other featured artists will include Mike Smiff with Slip-N-Slide Records, Blade Martin accompanied by Sons of David Band, Gabbie Graham and Ronnie V.O.P.

Big Lip Bandit, Shelby Rushin, and DJ Sco will host the entertainment. The evening will be emceed by Chris Priester, "The Teacher," a professional comedian from our own Fort Lauderdale, Florida who also works as an elementary teacher. Don't let his day job fool you -- Priester "The Teacher" has headlined comedy clubs and opened for internationally known comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Marvin Dixon, and Ricky Smiley.

The 3rd Annual Beer-B-Q is also the battleground for the coveted "Lauderhill's Favorite BBQ" award. Visitors can taste local BBQ vendors' most mouthwatering dishes and vote for their favorites.

For serious BBQ and music fans, optional VIP tickets are available for purchase through September 15. VIP includes a commemorative Beer-B-Q T-Shirt, exclusive access to the VIP-Only Bar, one free adult beverage, and access to a premium VIP performance viewing area. VIP tickets are a great way to support the Lauderhill CRA and get the most out of Lauderhill's biggest party.

Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation or ride share (Lyft, Uber, etc.) to travel to and from the event. The designated rideshare drop-off area will be at 3944 NW 19th Street, Lauderhill FL 33311, steps away from the event.

The 3rd Annual Beer-B-Q runs from 6 pm to Midnight, this Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1803 NW 38th Ave, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Get free tickets and purchase VIP at https://lauderhillcra.com/.

Find more about the lineup at https://lauderhillcra.com/

