Announcing the winners of the E Source 2022 Utility Ad Awards Contest

Con Edison; Consumers Energy; Southern Company Gas; Memphis Light, Gas and Water; SDG&E; and PNM among utilities with top-ranked ads

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today E Source recognized the winners of the 14th annual Utility Ad Awards Contest. During a special session at the E Source Forum 2022, the winning utilities displayed their impressive results related brand awareness, website traffic, and program participation, and shared their innovative designs.

E Source tasked an independent group of judges with identifying 12 winners from hundreds of utility ad submissions, based on messaging, creativity, results, call to action or brand connection, and overall impression. The judges chose the top two utilities within the following categories:

Brand

Energy-efficiency and demand-response programs

Safety and emergency or outage communications

Self-service campaign

Solar, storage, electric vehicles, and electrification

Home energy management and smart home

"What an amazing collection of entries for 2022! I'm blown away," says Lucia Riley, digital product manager with SAS Institute. "This year's campaigns were informative and progressive, often featuring diverse and inclusive characters. And the storylines ranged from heartwarming to laugh-out-loud funny. Well done!"

See the complete results and learn more about the winning campaigns by visiting www.esource.com/adcontest-winners.

First place in the brand category went to Con Edison for its "Where Clean Energy Lives" campaign. JEA placed second for its "Your Community. Your YOUtility" campaign.

Consumers Energy won first place in the energy-efficiency and demand-response programs campaign for its "Your Hometown" entry. PPL Electric Utilities won second place for "Opportunities Everywhere."

Southern Company Gas took the top spot in the safety and emergency or outage communications category with its "Southern Company Gas' 'No Diggity' Safe Digging" campaign. Second place went to SoCalGas for its "It's Good to Ask Questions" campaign.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water was declared the winner of the self-service category for its "Gift of Comfort" campaign. BGE placed second for its "BGE Business Energy Manager" campaign.

First place in the solar, storage, electric vehicles, and electrification category went to SDG&E for its "Power Your Drive for Schools, Parks and Beaches" campaign. Efficiency Vermont took second place for its "Drive Electric Vermont: What if we knew then what we know now?" campaign.

PNM earned first place in the category of home energy management and smart home for its "2021 PNM Energy Efficiency" campaign. Tennessee Valley Authority placed second for its "TVA EnergyRight Scary Good, Season 1" campaign.

E Source presented FirstEnergy with the Crowd-Pleaser Award, based on online recognition. Facebook users voted by visiting the E Source Facebook page and "liking" their favorite video advertisement.

E Source gives an honorable mention to this year's judges: A.J. Schmitz, creative director at Progressive Marketing Group; Lucia Riley, digital product manager at SAS Institute; Joshua Olmstead, digital marketing consultant at Paper City Digital; and Tracy Gehrts, brand campaign manager at JobsOhio.

Utilities and agencies submitted ads for the annual contest via the newly updated E Source Energy AdVision, a database of more than 6,000 examples of utility marketing and advertising campaigns. Through Energy AdVision, members of the E Source Business Marketing, Residential Marketing, or Corporate Communications Services can see detailed background information on media type, campaign strategy, ad placement, intended audience, tracking methods, and results. To learn more about E Source research and advisory services, visit www.esource.com/research-and-advisory.

About E Source

E Source, the data authority for the utility industry, blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. For more information, see www.esource.com.

