Trimble Acquires B2W Software to Expand its Civil Construction Portfolio

Expanded Trimble Construction One Portfolio Enables an End-to-End Digital Experience for Heavy Civil and Infrastructure Contractors to Enhance Productivity, Profitability and Sustainability

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today it has acquired privately-held B2W Software, a leading provider of estimating and operations solutions for the heavy civil construction industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and other infrastructure legislation across the globe, construction organizations are fast tracking the digitization of their processes and operations. As infrastructure projects become increasingly complex, data-driven insights and analytics will be imperative to improve productivity, increase efficiency and drive sustainability.

"Seamlessly connected workflows are key to unlocking the true potential of an organization's data," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of Trimble's Civil Solutions Division. "With the acquisition of B2W, Trimble will be able to provide an unparalleled end-to-end digital experience—connecting the digital to the physical—for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors."

The addition of B2W's comprehensive suite of pre-construction and operations capabilities will expand Trimble's already extensive civil infrastructure portfolio and Trimble Construction One, a purpose-built connected construction management platform. B2W's integrated suite of applications includes estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business intelligence. By combining these capabilities with Trimble's rich field data, project management, finance and human capital management solutions, civil contractors will be able to bridge the gap between office and field in new ways, promoting transparency, efficiency and ultimately profitability.

"B2W has helped thousands of heavy civil contractors increase their bid accuracy and operational efficiency," said Paul McKeon, B2W founder and CEO. "And now with Trimble, we can realize the next chapter of our story. By linking the planned with the executed, we will provide civil contractors with a truly connected construction experience, unlocking valuable new insights for our customers across their entire operation."

B2W will be reported as part of the Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

About B2W

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and founded in 1993, B2W (formerly known as Bid2Win) provides specialized software for heavy civil construction management. Companies throughout North America and several other countries use B2W Software to bid on large-scale infrastructure and commercial projects, plan and manage operations, maintain large fleets of equipment and leverage business intelligence. To learn more, visit: www.b2wsoftware.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

