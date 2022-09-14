SUBARU AND PHILADELPHIA UNION ADOPT STETSER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN CHESTER

Automaker and Major League Soccer Team Hosted Back-to-School Festival To Celebrate Donation to Chester, Pennsylvania School

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., in partnership with the Philadelphia Union, announced the automaker and Major League Soccer team "adopted" all classrooms at Stetser Elementary School in Chester, Pennsylvania, providing critical learning materials to more than 250 students. Additionally, Subaru of America donated an extra $12,500 worth of school supplies and sports equipment to the school. The donations are part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to give all students an equal opportunity to thrive in the classroom.

Subaru and Philadelphia Union Adopt Stetser Elementry School in Chester (R to L: Dr. Craig Parkinson, Superintendent, Chester Upland School District; Phang, official mascot of the Philadelphia Union; Dr. Lavada Greene, Principal, Stetser Elementary School; Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America; Charlie Slonaker; Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union) (PRNewswire)

The adoption of Stetser Elementary School impacts more than 250 Pre-K through 5th grade students in Chester, Pennsylvania, where the Union's home stadium, Subaru Park, is located. As part of the "adoption," each of the 20 Stetser Elementary teachers received $500 to buy supplies from AdoptAClassroom.org and a school supply kit with classroom essentials. In addition to providing flexible funding for teachers to purchase supplies customized to their classroom, Subaru donated an additional $12,500 worth of supplies and sporting equipment to the school.

"Students across the country are excited to be kicking off a new school year back in the classroom, yet for many families, the cost of school supplies can add an unbelievable amount of stress to the family budget," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru is proud to give back in Subaru Park's backyard and ensure that all students at Stetser Elementary have the tools they need to succeed this year."

Subaru of America and the Union also hosted a back-to-school festival outside of the school for students and teachers, featuring refreshments, games and a visit from the Union mascot, Phang. Each student also took home a Subaru soccer ball.

"The Philadelphia Union prides itself on being a club that is dedicated to bettering the community," said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union. "That begins in our own backyard and it starts with providing the next generation the tools to become successful in in academics and athletics."

As part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Subaru of America and more than 600 participating retailers are working with AdoptAClassroom.org to help teachers and schools purchase the tools and materials they need for their students.

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit subaru.com/learning.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS.



The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Keystone Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing talent from the Delaware Valley, the Union has signed nine local players from their academy to a first team contract.



The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

Diane Anton Amanda Young Curtis Subaru of America, Inc. Philadelphia Union (856) 488-5093 (484) 686-5718 danton@subaru.com ayoungcurtis@philadelphiaunion.com



Jessica Caufield

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com



Subaru and the Philadelphia Union adopted all classrooms at Stetser Elementary School in Chester, Pennsylvania, and donated an extra $12,500 worth of school supplies and sports equipment to the school. Each student also took home a Subaru soccer ball. (PRNewswire)

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.