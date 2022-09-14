Neurovation Labs Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent Covering Compositions and Methods for Detecting PTSD Biomarker

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovation Labs, Inc., a biotechnology company targeting physiological biomarkers of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,439,715, on September 13, 2022. The patent, entitled "Compositions and Methods to Detect GluA1 in Brain and to Identify the Presence of GluA1-Mediated Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Other Neurological Disorders," is directed to novel radiotracer compositions as well as methods for detecting GluA1 and GluA1-containing central nervous system receptors.

"The compounds protected by this patent are part of a series of radiotracers that Neurovation Labs is developing to enable objective diagnosis of brain disorders and to better evaluate the mechanisms underlying PTSD and other brain traumas. These compounds and the corresponding methods covered by the patent represent a novel, targeted approach to mental healthcare where we may definitively detect central nervous system disorders," said Dr. Jennifer Perusini, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the company. "We aim to visualize, measure, and subsequently alleviate wounds in patients that were previously considered invisible."

This patent is owned solely by Neurovation Labs and is the second issuance from a broader intellectual property portfolio stemming from the company's research and development. The company is currently exploring applications and extensions of its technology to traumatic brain injury (TBI) and micro-TBI, with support from a U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract.

About Neurovation Labs, Inc.

Neurovation Labs is a biotechnology company revolutionizing the way psychiatric disorders are diagnosed and treated, with an initial focus on PTSD. Founded in 2016, the company is leveraging a major brain biomarker discovery to develop two products: (1) a molecular diagnostic and (2) a companion targeted treatment. Both products are in preclinical development and have the potential to transform PTSD healthcare.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about the Company's products, its intellectual property, and the Company's approach and objectives. We have attempted to identify these statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Neurovation Labs' current expectations and actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, such as the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the impact of changes in global economic conditions, the company's need for additional financing, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, risks related to the progress of pre-clinical and clinical research and development, and uncertainties of intellectual property protection and litigation, among others. As with all pharmaceutical and biotechnology products under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization processes. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. Neurovation Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

