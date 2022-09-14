Lucky's Mutt Madness Brings Rescue Dogs Seeking Forever Homes to Equip Exposition

First-ever Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk Will Raise Funds to Support the Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dogs are coming back! Lucky's Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event organized by the TurfMutt Foundation and held in partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS), will once again be held at Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition. The event will be held Thursday, October 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Expo, at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) in Freedom Hall.

Adding to the excitement and momentum of Lucky’s Mutt Madness, Equip Exposition is also holding Mulligan’s 5K Fun Run and Walk for its registrants. The event, sponsored by Ariens, steps off on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:00 a.m. Participants can run, jog, or walk across the Ohio River over the famous Big Four pedestrian bridge before Expo’s door opens. Proceeds from the event benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. Learn more about the event at http://www.EquipExposition.com (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to starting off Expo right with a little exercise before the trade show door opens," says Kiser. "And the view is spectacular from the bridge where we'll be running or walking. It's not to be missed."

Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk is named after Kiser's rescue dog, Mutt Mulligan, who is the spokesdog for the TurfMutt Foundation and was adopted at Mutt Madness in 2019. She continues to "paw it forward" by inspiring kids and their families to care for and spend time in their living landscapes, like their backyards, parks and other green spaces.

"Over the last few years over 40 dogs have found homes through Mutt Madness," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "Nearly every dog available went home with an Expo attendee last year." He hopes this track record will repeat again this year.

At Lucky's Mutt Madness, the TurfMutt Foundation will also donate a $10,000 check to the KHS to support their good work in animal rehabilitation, rescue and adoption—an important part of TurfMutt from the beginning.

"Equip Expo is bustling with energy – and that excitement will spill into Lucky's Mutt Madness," says Kiser. "For the dogs, Mutt Madness helps them find a home. For the landscapers, dealers and manufacturers who attend Expo, adopting an animal friend fits with their outdoor life. After all, these are the people who create the outdoor spaces America relies on. And who appreciates the family yard, parks and other community green spaces more than a dog?"

The TurfMutt Foundation also is proud to have renewed its partnership with Mission Unstoppable and Lucky Dog on CBS. Both shows are produced by Hearst Media Production Group. Filming begins this fall at Lucky's Mutt Madness, where the show's hosts, Eric and Rashi Wiese, will be on-site.

"We couldn't be happier that Lucky Dog will film at Mutt Madness and bring attention to our dog adoption work," says Kiser. Kiser himself has appeared on Lucky Dog episodes helping homeowners ready their yards for new rescue dogs.

The TurfMutt program may have started as a way to showcase the value of "nature beginning your own backyard," says Kiser. "… but it now has grown into an international platform that has reached more than 70 million kids, teachers and families. TurfMutt also is an education partner of the U.S. Green Building Council's prestigious Learning Lab.

Equip Exposition is ranked sixth largest in the U.S., boasts a million square feet of exhibit space including a 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard showcasing the newest outdoor power equipment in the industry.

For information on The TurfMutt Foundation visit www.TurfMutt.com

For more information on Equip Exposition visit www.equipexposition.com

Photo 3: TurfMutt Foundation President Kris Kiser with two KHS volunteers at the 2021 Lucky's Mutt Madness.

Photo 4: Two Expo dog adopters at the 2021 Lucky's Mutt Madness.

Photo 5: Hundreds of Expo attendees come to the event to say hello to—and adopt—dogs needing forever homes.

Photo 6: TurfMutt Foundation President Kris Kiser with puppy Mulligan at Mutt Madness in 2019.

Photo 7: Kris Kiser and Mulligan the TurfMutt today.

Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk Details:

Who: The TurfMutt Foundation and Ariens

When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Location: Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, Louisville, Kentucky

Lucky's Mutt Madness Details:

Who: The TurfMutt Foundation and the Kentucky Humane Society

When: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Kentucky Exposition Center, Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

Note: These events are open to attendees and exhibitors of Equip Exposition and members of the media.

Note: RSVPs for media seeking to attend and cover the dog adoption event at Freedom Hall are highly recommended as press badges are required for access. The trade show has a large footprint utilizing much of the KEC. Since the dog adoption event is in the Freedom Hall arena, it's advised that reporters and photographers register early for media access so badges can be ready for them.

Media contacts:

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, ami@fourleafpr.com

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, debbi@fourleafpr.com

Sara Brown Meehan, Kentucky Humane Society, 502-762-3729, bmeehan@kyhumane.org

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars.

About the Kentucky Humane Society

Based in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is the state's largest pet adoption agency and oldest animal welfare agency, established in 1884. Each year KHS finds loving homes for over 5,500 dogs, cats and horses. KHS is also a leader in helping keep pets in their homes and out of shelters in the first place, offering a free Pet Help Line, low-cost spay/neuter services, dog training classes and education. Learn more at www.kyhumane.org.

