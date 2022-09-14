Essity presents new organization and changes to the Executive Management Team

To strengthen its competitiveness and increase efficiency, Essity is today announcing the following changes to its organizational structure and Executive Management Team, valid as of December 31, 2022.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new organizational structure Essity will comprise of four business units:

Consumer Goods Americas

Consumer Goods EMEA

Professional Hygiene

Health & Medical

Consumer Goods Americas will include consumer tissue, baby care, feminine care and incontinence products retail in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Andres Gomez, currently Vice President Sales and Marketing Hygiene Andean and Caribbean within Essity, will be appointed President Consumer Goods Americas.

The Consumer Goods business unit headed by Volker Zöller remains unchanged but will be renamed Consumer Goods EMEA.

The business unit Professional Hygiene will also include the Latin America Professional Hygiene business. Pablo Fuentes, current President Essity Latin America, will assume the role of President for this business unit. He succeeds Don Lewis, who has decided to leave Essity as previously announced.

The business unit Health & Medical Solutions will also include the Latin America medical business and be renamed Health & Medical, headed by Ulrika Kolsrud.

Furthermore, the global unit Global Operational Services will be transformed into – Digital and Business Services. This unit will be headed by a Chief Digital Officer.

Global Procurement, currently part of global unit Global Operational Services will be integrated into Global Supply Chain, headed by Donato Giorgio.

Robert Sjöström, currently President Global Operational Services, will take up a new role within Essity and leave the Executive Management Team. He will continue to report to Essity's President and CEO Magnus Groth as Senior Advisor Strategic Projects.

"These changes will streamline our organization which will increase our efficiency and capability to leverage innovation and digitalization across Essity and strengthen the focus on our consumer products categories in the Americas", says Magnus Groth, Essity President and CEO.

All changes come into effect December 31st, 2022. The recruitment of the position Chief Digital Officer starts now.

"I would like to wish Andres, Pablo and Robert the best of luck in their new roles and look forward to working with them as we continue to build an even stronger Essity for the future", says Magnus Groth.

Vinda, Essity Australasia and Knix will not be affected by the above changes. Essity Group Functions and global unit Global Brand, Innovation & Sustainability remain unchanged.

