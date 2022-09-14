Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ELECTRIFY EXPO INDUSTRY DAY LINEUP ANNOUNCED - AUSTIN, NOVEMBER 11, 2022: THE FUTURE OF EVs, MICROMOBILITY, SUSTAINABILITY, ENERGY, AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Learn about how top automakers and leading electric mobility companies will lead us to a fully electrified world
  • Consumer Reports keynote reveals study findings on what's driving and hindering EV adoption
  • Top financial and mobility industry analysts explore what's next for electrified transportation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, is set to host the EV Industry's brightest minds for a full day of keynotes, expert panels, fireside chats, and networking with other industry leaders on November 11, 2022, (https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day), at Circuit of the Americas, (COTA) in Austin Texas. The industry-only day will feature top industry analysts, the latest research findings among consumers in America, and C-suite executives from top automotive manufacturers and mobility companies. These experts will discuss key challenges, insights, and future trends in e-mobility as we head into an all-electric future. Industry Day in Austin will be held within the 75,000 sq ft Events Center at COTA.

Electrify Expo 2022
Electrify Expo 2022(PRNewswire)

"The EV industry is at a crossroads, and the decisions executives make today will determine their companies' ability to adapt to new market challenges presented by electrification," said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of B2B and Industry Growth at Electrify Expo. "How people and things move throughout cities and the country is changing more rapidly than at any other time in the past century, and it's the people and thought leaders here at Electrify Expo Industry Day Austin that will determine what "the right moves" ultimately will be."

Electrify Expo Industry Day will kick off with a networking session and head into a keynote session, revealing unique insights into consumer opinions and what drives EV adoption. Breakout sessions are also available, covering both automotive and micromobility, as well as EV infrastructure, powersports, venture capital, and legislation. Upon the conclusion of the speaking sessions, attendees of Industry Day have exclusive access to a preview of Electrify Expo, including 150+ exhibits, multiple demo courses, and industry networking.

Media Registration: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press
Industry Registration: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day

Friday, November 11, 2022

8:15 am – 8:45 am

Cars n' Coffee and Networking


9:15 – 9:40 am

Keynote:

Consumer Reports Reveals - What's Driving (and Deterring)
EV Adoption in America     

 

Consumer Reports

Chris Harto, Senior Policy Analyst for Transportation and Energy

 


9:45 – 10:15 am

 

 

Supply Chain

Securing the Future of the North American Auto Industry

 

Snow Lake Lithium

Philip Gross, CEO

 

 


10:20 – 10:45 am

Global Perspectives

The Evolving Relationship Between Consumers, Dealers and
Automakers

 

Inchcape

 



Morning  Breakout Sessions

11 – 11:35 am

 

E-mobility and Collaboration

Electrify News, Jo Borrás, Content Director

Radio Flyer, Tom Schlegel, Chief Innovation Officer

 

Speed Networking

CleanTechnica, Scott Cooney, Founder and Director of Business Development

 

Investments and Capital

Moderator:

Cox Automotive Insights, Michelle Krebs, Analyst

Speakers:

Ideanomics, Alf Poor, CEO

Specialized Globe, Saul Leiken, Global Category Leader

 

EV Ecosystem

Moderator:

McKinsey, Philipp Kampshoff, Analyst 

Speakers:

Highland Electric Fleets, Duncan McIntyre, CEO

ev.energy Joseph Vellone, Head of North America

Chargeway, Matt Teske, Founder

Splitvolt, Dan Liddle, Founder and CEO

Austin Energy  Bobby Godsey, EV Outreach Program Manager,


 

Mid-Day Break out Sessions

11:40 – 12:15 pm -

 

E-mobility and Collaboration

Electrify News, Jo Borrás, Content Director

Radio Flyer, Tom Schlegel, Chief Innovation Officer

 

Speed Networking

CleanTechnica, Scott Cooney, Founder and Director of Business Development

 

Investments and Capital

Moderator:

Cox Automotive Insights, Michelle Krebs, Analyst

Speakers:

Ideanomics, Alf Poor, CEO

Specialized Globe, Saul Leiken, Global Category Leader

 

EV Ecosystem

Moderator:

McKinsey, Philipp Kampshoff, Analyst 

Speakers:

Highland Electric Fleets, Duncan McIntyre, CEO

ev.energy Joseph Vellone, Head of North America

Chargeway, Matt Teske, Founder

Splitvolt, Dan Liddle, Founder and CEO

Austin Energy  Bobby Godsey, EV Outreach Program

 

 


Power Session

12:25 pm – 12:50 - pm

The Smartest Guys in the Room

Serial 1, Aaron Frank, Brand Director

 


Power Session

12:55 pm – 1:20 pm

Who is Changing the World – Suppliers

Guidehouse Insights, Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst

Bosch eBike Systems Americas, Claudia Wasko, General
Manager (VP), Forbes Council Member


Power Session

1:25 pm – 1:50 pm

 

The Road Ahead

Edmunds, Jessica Caldwell, Dir. of Automotive Insights

S&P Global/IHS Markit, Stephanie Brinley, Analyst

McKinsey, Philipp Kampshoff, Analyst

 



Power Session

1:55 pm – 2:25 pm

Off The Road Ahead
Moderator:

Edmunds, Jessica Caldwell, Dir. of Automotive Insights
Speaker:

Polaris-Electric Vehicles, Josh Hermes, Director of Off-Road

 


2:25 pm – 2:30 PM

Closing Remarks

Jo Borrás    

Matt Teske

 


2:35 – 5:00 pm

 

Electrify Expo Preview Open to Industry Day Participants


5:00 – 6:30 pm

Networking Session & Cocktails

 


About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Electrify Expo Media Contact
Mission Control Communications
electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrify-expo-industry-day-lineup-announced---austin-november-11-2022-the-future-of-evs-micromobility-sustainability-energy-and-infrastructure-301624386.html

SOURCE Electrify Expo

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.