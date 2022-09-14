Celebrating Excellence In Innovation, Collaboration & Culture In RegTech

StarCompliance announces nominations for its inaugural Client Awards, recognizing their contributions in technical innovation, client-vendor collaboration, and cultural-influencing. Winners to be announced and formally recognized at Synergy '22 in Washington, DC this fall

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, today announced the nominees for its inaugural Client Awards program. Winners will be announced at the SaaS compliance platform company's fall conference, Synergy '22, to be held in Washington, DC: October 23, 24 & 25.

Star created the Client Awards program to recognize three important achievements in the field of regtech. The Star Innovator Award recognizes the exemplary use and implementation of innovative technologies or the establishment of new processes that have solved a business need or challenge in the last year, either by using the STAR Platform or otherwise. The Star Collaborator Award celebrates the organization that has given its time and resources over the last year to support and partner with Star to further the development and innovation of the STAR Platform. The Star Influencer Award recognizes the organization that has taken steps over the last year to weave compliance into its business culture: establishing itself as a business partner and influencing the organization's perception of compliance.

"Regulatory compliance is a complex and ever-evolving challenge for organizations. Our mission is to make it simple and easy," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of Star. "Part of that process is the tight collaboration we have with our clients. What this means is, as we innovate so do they. Collaboration between platform provider and platform user is a two-way street. We couldn't do what we do without the feedback and partnership from our customers. We wanted to formally recognize our clients' significant contributions to the field of regtech and regulatory compliance. Congratulations to all our nominees. We look forward to announcing the winners of these prestigious awards at Synergy '22 this fall."

Winners will be recognized on stage at Synergy '22, and Star will donate $1,000 to the charity of their choice. The nominees for the 2022 Star Client Awards are:

AllianceBernstein

Ariel Investments

Bain Capital

Capital One

CIM

Crestline Investment Management

DraftKings

Invesco

Manulife

NASDAQ

State Street

T. Rowe Price

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

