REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION HOSTS 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE, REAFFIRMS 2022 GUIDANCE, INTRODUCES NEW THREE YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS AND NET ZERO GOALS

BELOIT, Wis., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is hosting its 2022 Investor Day today at The New York Stock Exchange beginning at 8:00AM ET. The event will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at investors.regalrexnord.com.

CEO Louis Pinkham, CFO Rob Rehard, and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic growth objectives, including plans to accelerate profitable organic sales growth, continue to expand adjusted gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins, grow free cash flow, and drive significant potential value creation through various capital deployment initiatives.

In conjunction with today's event, the Company is reaffirming its annual 2022 guidance, including organic revenue growth at a high single digit rate, to approximately $5.2 billion, GAAP earnings per share in a range of $7.01 to $7.61, and adjusted earnings per share* in a range of $10.20 to $10.80.

The Company is also introducing the following financial targets for the 2023 to 2025 period:

Organic net sales growth at a CAGR of 4% to 6%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of ~300 basis points

Adjusted earnings per share growth at a low double digit CAGR

Annual free cash flow conversion of at least 100%

The Company also announced today plans to achieve carbon emission neutrality on scopes 1 and 2 by 2032, and targets net zero across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.

Commenting on the new Net Zero goals, CEO Louis Pinkham said: "We are proud to be setting more aggressive environmental impact goals, which are aligned with our Regal Rexnord values. Our teams have been working diligently to improve the integrity of our environmental data, to develop the skills and tools needed to aggressively make our operations more environmentally friendly, and to establish relevant metrics, plus a governance structure, to ensure we progress towards our net zero goals."

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Regal Rexnord's current estimates, expectations and projections about Regal Rexnord's future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "project," "forecast," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to Regal Rexnord and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements Regal Rexnord makes in this release include: dependence on key suppliers and the potential effects of supply disruptions; fluctuations in commodity prices and raw material costs; any unforeseen changes to or the effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenue, expenses, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; the possibility that Regal Rexnord may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the merger with the Rexnord Process & Motion Control business (the "Rexnord PMC business") and the acquisition of Arrowhead Systems, LLC ("Arrowhead") (together with the merger with the Rexnord PMC business, the "Transactions") within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate the Rexnord PMC business and Arrowhead; Regal Rexnord's ability to identify and execute on future M&A opportunities, including significant M&A transactions; the impact of any such M&A transactions on Regal Rexnord's results, operations and financial condition, including the impact from costs to execute and finance any such transactions; expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected following the Transactions; Regal Rexnord's ability to retain key executives and employees; the continued financial and operational impacts of and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on customers and suppliers and the geographies in which they operate; uncertainties regarding the ability to execute restructuring plans within expected costs and timing; challenges to the tax treatment that was elected with respect to the acquisition of the Rexnord PMC business and related transactions; requirements to abide by potentially significant restrictions with respect to the tax treatment of the Rexnord PMC business which could limit Regal Rexnord's ability to undertake certain corporate actions that otherwise could be advantageous; actions taken by competitors and their ability to effectively compete in the increasingly competitive global electric motor, drives and controls, power generation and power transmission industries; the ability to develop new products based on technological innovation, such as the Internet of Things, and marketplace acceptance of new and existing products, including products related to technology not yet adopted or utilized in geographic locations in which Regal Rexnord does business; dependence on significant customers; seasonal impact on sales of products into HVAC systems and other residential applications; risks associated with global manufacturing, including public health crises and political, societal or economic instability, including instability caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; issues and costs arising from the integration of acquired companies and businesses and the timing and impact of purchase accounting adjustments; Regal Rexnord's overall debt levels and its ability to repay principal and interest on its outstanding debt; prolonged declines in one or more markets, such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, power generation, oil and gas, unit material handling, water heating and aerospace; economic changes in global markets, such as reduced demand for products, currency exchange rates, inflation rates, interest rates, recession, government policies, including policy changes affecting taxation, trade, tariffs, immigration, customs, border actions and the like, and other external factors that Regal Rexnord cannot control; product liability, asbestos and other litigation, or claims by end users, government agencies or others that products or customers' applications failed to perform as anticipated, particularly in high volume applications or where such failures are alleged to be the cause of property or casualty claims; unanticipated liabilities of acquired businesses; unanticipated adverse effects or liabilities from business exits or divestitures; unanticipated costs or expenses that may be incurred related to product warranty issues; infringement of intellectual property by third parties, challenges to intellectual property, and claims of infringement on third party technologies; effects on earnings of any significant impairment of goodwill; losses from failures, breaches, attacks or disclosures involving information technology infrastructure and data; cyclical downturns affecting the global market for capital goods; and other risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, to those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Regal Rexnord's Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC and from time to time in other filed reports including Regal Rexnord's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Regal Rexnord, please refer to Part I, Item 1A in the Regal Rexnord Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 on file with the SEC and subsequent SEC filings. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and Regal Rexnord undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this release or with respect to the announcements described herein to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this press release, we disclose adjusted earnings per share, and we reconcile this measure in the table below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management uses this measure to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling this measure helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

2022 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Minimum

Maximum 2022 Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 7.01

$ 7.61 Restructuring and Related Costs

0.68

0.68 Intangible Amortization

2.10

2.10 Stock-Based Compensation

0.29

0.29 Transaction and Related Costs

0.06

0.06 Inventory Step Up

0.10

0.10 Gain on Sales of Assets

(0.04)

(0.04) 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 10.20

$ 10.80

