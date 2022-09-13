Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

ZUG, Switzerland and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixpel, an early-stage Mexican based start-up has been awarded the "Free and Open Grant '' by the Concordium Foundation to bring an innovative type of "insurance policy" concept to the NFT gaming market.

The soon-to-be-launched P2E platform, Pixpel, will provide a variety of services, including an NFT marketplace and insurance policy to ensure the play-to-earn sector can match Concordium's signature commitment to safety and accountability in every aspect of Web 3.0.

As the first decentralized blockchain with identification at the protocol level, helping facilitate regulatory compliance, Concordium shares Pixpel's ambition of a legitimate and secure ecosystem for the development and trade of NFTs with in-game utility.

Pixpel's insurance policy will protect users' safety and rid the P2E sector of scammers looking to cash in on the lack of regulation and security in the space, thereby giving rise to a safer and more enjoyable Web 3.0 gaming community with a restored reputation.

"Play to Earn makes it possible for anyone to earn money playing their favourite games -an opportunity that has (up until now) only been reserved for the very best at grand tournaments. Unfortunately, the P2E sector has seen scammers looking to cash in on the lack of regulation and security in the space. Pixpel will collaborate with Concordium blockchain to provide the security and accountability the gamers need in order to feel safe." says Torben Kaaber, Head of Business Solutions at Concordium.

Pixpel founder, Juan Vivas says: "I was 6 years old when I started playing games and fell in love with them, I still play. Later in my life, economics piqued my interest. The Play to Earn games are where my two passions met. I was deeply excited to see the sector growing and becoming an important part of the crypto metaverse, but just as saddened, because of the problems it faced. After a group of my friends suffered because of another mishandled project, I decided to use my knowledge and make the P2E space a better place - the idea for Pixpel was born. Together with Concordium and my team, we are determined to write a new, better page, in the history of P2E."

