Oma Fertility Expands Services to the Greater New York Region with Acquisition of New York Reproductive Wellness Fertility Clinic

New York Reproductive Wellness (NYRW) Doctors and Patients Will Have Access to Oma Fertility's Core Offerings including Proprietary AI Technology and Human-Centered Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oma Fertility , announced it has acquired New York Reproductive Wellness (NYRW) Fertility Clinic in Syosset, New York. This acquisition will offer embryologists access to Oma Fertility's proprietary AI technology, provide patients with an enhanced clinic experience, and will make fertility services, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing services accessible to more hopeful parents.

Oma Fertility's New York expansion helps address the growing need for accessible fertility treatment.

Infertility is a growing problem in the US, among both men and women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , approximately 19% of women in the US are infertile, and Cleveland Clinic research highlights 10% of all males in the US are infertile with their infertility rates increasing 2% YoY . With an existing clinic in Santa Barbara, Cali., and more set to open in multiple markets across the US, this acquisition is the start of Oma Fertility's expansion into the greater New York region and helps address the growing need for science forward, accessible fertility treatment that sets a new standard in IVF success rates. Oma Fertility will also begin seeing patients this month in the heart of New York City with a new, state-of-the-art facility opening in January 2023.

NYRW is currently run by Dr. Gregory Zapantis and a team of experienced care providers. NYRW will retain its identity through 2022 as the clinic fully transitions its operations and technology into Oma Fertility's centralized teams in January 2023. That transition will include: complete access to proprietary AI technology that aids embryologists in selecting the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF, ethically priced fertility services, and human-centered care with full access to nurses and a fully dedicated care team.

"When we met Dr. Zapantis it was clear that his care philosophy aligned with ours. He and his team focus on science, success and support delivered through hands-on care. The NYRW team is known to be kind and compassionate, attributes that align with the human-centered care that is core to the Oma brand," said Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Oma Fertility, Dr. Sahil Gupta. "Coupled with our forthcoming clinic in New York City, NYRW will allow us to continue delivering on our mission of making parenthood possible for more people in the New York metropolitan area."

"At NYRW, our patients come first and our ultimate goal is a successful pregnancy and to be able to offer the best experience possible," said Dr. Gregory Zapantis at New York Reproductive Wellness. "When we spoke with the Oma Fertility team, we knew immediately that there is a real need for their technology and care services at our location, and we're thrilled to be the first location on Long Island to be able to adopt and benefit directly from Oma Fertility's AI technology."

Oma Fertility is proud to expand services ensuring those who want to start a family have access to resources that increase those odds. This acquisition is just the start of a rapid growth and expansion plan that will roll out in markets across the country throughout 2023 and beyond.

About Oma Fertility

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, AI experts, and fertility specialists who believe that combining AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic will make parenthood possible for more people. The company's first innovation is Oma Sperm InSight™, which uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF. Oma Fertility opened its first fertility clinic in Santa Barbara, California in 2021 and has plans to expand nationally through 2023. The company was founded in 2020 by Gurjeet Singh, PhD previous founder of Ayasdi, Dr. Sahil Gupta, previous founder of Aveya Fertility, and Kiran Joshi, PhD previous founder of Koko. www.omafertility.com

