The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Names wemlo® a Service Partner of the Year in 2022 NAMB Recognition Awards

The technology-first startup is the only processing company recognized in the compliance/processing category for quality service and support of the mortgage broker channel

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- wemlo®, the first third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform, today announces it has been named a Service Partner of the Year by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) in its 2022 Recognition Awards.

Wemlo is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing startup that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first cloud service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings. (PRNewsfoto/wemlo) (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely honored to be named a NAMB: Service Partner of the Year. At wemlo, we're on a mission to solve the #1 problem in the mortgage broker channel – the lack of quality processing support," said Chelsea Balak, wemlo's VP of Operations. "Our revolutionary mortgage technology streamlines the loan processing experience for mortgage brokers and loan originators who want freedom from the old, slow, and often clunky ways of processing loans."

Built with speed, efficiency, and security in mind, wemlo's loan processing technology seamlessly manages demand, allows for automation, and streamlines communication. Additional benefits of wemlo's processing services include:

Flexible, consistent, reliable processing at the pace of your business and increased efficiency for loan originators

A secure borrower portal and unique brokerage dashboard to access borrower information, monitor the status of any loans, securely upload documents and more

Full transparency for hands-off oversight

White glove service for customer satisfaction

A highly qualified and dedicated team of processors you can trust

Washington, D.C. for over a dozen l Authorization to process loans in 47 states, plusfor over a dozen l oan products

The wemlo team is trained and highly proficient in more than a dozen loan products including Conventional, FHA, Jumbo, VA, USDA, Second Mortgage Resubmissions, Non-QM, DSCR & Bank Statement, Low Credit Score, Specialized Borrower Assistance loans for low credit score and down payment assistance, Manufactured Home and Construction loans, plus VA IRRRL, and FHA Streamline loans. Plus, the company is consistently adding processing services for new loan products and lender options to provide the flexibility mortgage brokers and loan originators need.

To learn more about how wemlo can help mortgage brokerages and loan originators work more efficiently, book a 15-minute demo with a wemlo representative today.

About wemlo

wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing startup that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

