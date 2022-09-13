HOT CHIKN KITCHN BRINGS A TASTE OF NASHVILLE TO PARAMUS, GRAND OPENING SEPT. 17

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Chikn Kitchn , the fast-casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style Chicken, kicked up with their signature premium sauces, is opening its first New Jersey location. The Paramus, NJ flagship restaurant, located at 315 NJ-Route 17 South (inside Urban Bricks), will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, September 17, 2022. On grand opening day, Hot Chikn Kitchn is offering $5 sandwiches all day long when the HCK app shown at check out (up to two $5 sandwiches per guest). The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

"Elias and I set out to find the best of the best, and we're so excited to now bring Hot Chikn Kitchn to our Bergen County customers," said Elizabeth Prozer-Newman, Co-owner of the Paramus Hot Chikn Kitchn and Urban Bricks. "Our team is focused on offering exceptional customer experience while serving the freshest, most crave-able chicken. We're looking forward to bringing a little bit of the South to Jersey with our Nashville-style hot chicken."

The Paramus Hot Chikn Kitchn offers indoor and outdoor seating. The location will also offer online ordering for pickup, delivery through third-party partners, and catering.

The Paramus restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from Noon-9 p.m.

"We've lived and worked in Bergen County for many years, so we're familiar with its fast pace and the time demands on residents," said Elias Saban, Co-Owner of the Paramus Hot Chikn Kitchn. "We chose Paramus because of its strong sense of community and the broad range of businesses, schools, and much more."

The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. Hot Chikn Kitchn lives up to its name with their unique hot sauces that each infuses a different type of pepper.

For more information, visit www.hotchiknkitchn.com.

About Hot Chikn Kitchn

Hot Chikn Kitchn is a Nashville-style food concept born from one of contemporary history's most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.

