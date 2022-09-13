HAIRCLUB COMMISSIONS NFT OF SALSA QUEEN CELIA CRUZ'S WIG FOR HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

The partnership between HairClub and The Celia Cruz Foundation highlights HairClub's award-winning "El Poder del Cabello" (the power of hair) campaign and the famous wig worn by Celia Cruz

Proceeds from the commission and other donations will benefit communications, arts, and music within the Hispanic community

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, HairClub and the Celia Cruz Foundation are teaming up to pay tribute to "La Reina de la Salsa" (The Queen of Salsa) Celia Cruz. HairClub President and CEO Mike Nassar announced the commissioned of a commemorative certified replica paired with an NFT design of Cruz's wig to be auctioned in New York during the week of her birthday, which falls on October 21. Through the Celia Cruz Foundation, HairClub donations will total $40,000 towards music and cultural programs.

"I am thrilled to partner with the Celia Cruz Foundation, representing such an iconic figure in the music world to support the Hispanic causes they serve, especially as the first brand to partner with Celia's NFT as part of our award-winning 'El Poder del Cabello' campaign," said Nassar. "As the leading provider of hair loss solutions in the United States, we are determined to expand and strengthen our commitment to minority markets."

Nassar credits Cruz's cultural legacy and iconic sense of style as an inspiration aligned with HairClub's mission of empathy and empowerment. "We at HairClub are committed to creating an emotional connection, while providing life-changing hair solutions and services that help our members like who they see in the mirror," said Nassar. "This is about so much more than selling products – like 'El Poder del Cabello' our message is about lifestyle and choices, being authentic and transparent."

Beneficiaries include Florida State University, which will receive its contribution during an event at the Tower Club in Ft. Lauderdale on September 29th. Another donation to the Celia Cruz School of Music in the Bronx, New York coinciding with an event in Puerto Rico at the St. Claire Foundation and announcement of the Phygital auction winner.

"This Phygital (Replica + NFT), commissioned as a result of HairClub's sponsorship will nurture Celia Cruz's legacy through one of her most memorable accessories, her wigs – carried out by Archetype IO, a company dedicated to new technologies within the metaverse," said Celia Cruz Foundation CEO and Founder Omer Pardillo. "During Hispanic Heritage Month, the virtual image will be available from September 12 to October 18 at an auction, which is open to everyone, with funds going to develop music, art, and communication in Hispanic communities."

Renzo Ferro, General Manager at Latin2Latin Marketing + Communications, is excited about how the innovative initiative will affect the Hispanic community. "HairClub is sharing its understanding of the Hispanic experience, diversity, and culture by further educating and engaging with the public and providing tools to enable positive change. HairClub continues to lead the hair loss space, reinforced by 45 years of knowledge and expertise that still continues to impact new generations," said Ferro. "Studies show that 21 percent of NFT owners are African American and 20 percent are Hispanic. Based on these insights, our digital partner Digo will leverage these cultural nuances on digital and deliver the campaign message through their first and third-party data, and will utilize other technological tools to effectively reach and impact the Hispanic community in new and powerful ways."

About the Celia Cruz Foundation

The Celia Cruz Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization whose main commitment is to preserve, proliferate and promote the legacy of the late Cuban singer and "Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz, and help students in music education. Celia was an incredible musical ambassador, bringing Salsa, in particular, and Latin music in general, to the forefront of the world's consciousness. It was always her mission to open doors for Hispanic students who wished to pursue musical studies, but due to financial constraints, were not able to do so.

About HairClub

HairClub, is the leading hair restoration, regrowth and replacement in the United States and Canada. For nearly 45 years HairClub has provided hair loss solutions including non-surgical and surgical hair replacement, in-center and at home therapies. The company helps members of all ages and stages of hair loss including women and children. Hair Club provides free hair restoration services to children with medical conditions that cause hair loss.

