Azzur Group Appoints Life Sciences Leader, Adri Osman, as Vice President of Corporate Quality & Compliance

HATBORO, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Azzur Group , a leader in GxP solutions and advisory services for the life science industry, announces the appointment of Adri Osman to Vice President of Corporate Quality and Compliance.

As Vice President of Corporate Quality and Compliance, Adri brings more than two decades of experience from the life sciences industry, focusing on quality and manufacturing operations across biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and consumer healthcare, ensuring product quality and adherence to regulatory requirements to create long-term, transformational results. A Pennsylvania native, Adri will work out of the company's headquarters in Hatboro, Pa.

"I look forward to fostering a best-in-class quality culture throughout all of Azzur Group," said Adri. "I'm excited to work alongside my fellow Azzurians to ensure we continue to be rooted in quality as we work to expand our offerings."

Prior to joining Azzur Group, Adri founded a life sciences consulting firm and was Head of Quality Strategy and Portfolio Management at Teva Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in generics and biopharmaceuticals. During his time at Teva, Adri focused on performance excellence, minimizing quality and compliance risk, and inspection preparedness at the sites. He also led the offshoring program and established the Global Quality strategy which focused on compliance, performance, and capabilities.

"We're delighted to welcome Adri to Azzur Group," said Ryan Ott , Chief Operating Officer. "Adri's experience in both life sciences and professional services to industry will prove incredibly valuable for our organization."

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

