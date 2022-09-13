Apex Entertainment® Establishes Relationship with Syracuse's Samantha Swart

Family Entertainment Destination Partners with Elite NIL Athlete and Syracuse University Field Hockey Player Samantha Swart

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, is newly partnered with Syracuse University field hockey player, Samantha Swart. Swart spent the last 5 years on the Syracuse University lacrosse team and this fall she has joined the field hockey team for the first time. The new alliance between Apex Entertainment and Swart, was established thanks to the help of Elite NIL , to raise visibility with and increase community connection to the Syracuse market.

"This is a year for me to embrace new and exciting opportunities," said Samantha Swart. "I'm looking forward to what this season will bring both on and off the field!"

Apex Entertainment partnered with Out2Win Sports, a sports marketing agency, for all photo and video content on Swart partnership. Swart exhausted her eligibility for lacrosse at Syracuse. In her career she posted 147 goals over the last 5 years. She recently represented team USA at the World Games, which brings together the world's best athletes every four years.

"Sam is an amazing athlete with a unique story," said Rob Luzzi, Director of Field Marketing, RAVentures. "We're proud to be partnered with her and eager to share details of our first joint event—stay tuned!"

Apex Entertainment ®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, MA and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

