Vesttoo Appoints Reinsurance and ILS Expert Julia Henderson as Its Chief Commercial Officer

Ms. Henderson is joining the Vesttoo team after having served on the company's Advisory Board. She has 18 years of experience in reinsurance at the highest levels and was named one of the Most Influential Women in Re/Insurance by Intelligent Insurer Magazine.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today that it has hired well-known portfolio manager and risk strategist Julia Henderson as Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms. Henderson has worked in the reinsurance sector since 2004. She has been highly regarded as a prominent figure in the industry, having held executive roles at PartnerRe, Brit Insurance, Peak Capital, and Stable. She holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Vesttoo as a CCO, Ms. Henderson served as a member of Vesttoo's advisory board, as well as the President and Head of Portfolio Management at Stable.

"Julia knows the reinsurance industry inside and out, and there can be no one more fitting to bring Vesttoo's vision to fruition," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and co-founder of Vesttoo. "Our advisory board has already benefited much from her knowledge and experience, and now she is stepping into a more active role in Vesttoo's business plan and will help to keep our momentum going as we expand globally."

"Vesttoo is providing new streams of reinsurance capacity when the industry needs it most," said Vesttoo Chief Commercial Officer Julia Henderson. "Vesttoo's solutions are already increasing the flow of capital from the capital markets to the insurance markets. I have been an active proponent of enabling and smoothing this process since I began my career, and Vesttoo's technology and platform is the ultimate articulation of this flow. I am very excited to be a part of this talented team."

As Vesttoo's CCO, Ms. Henderson will oversee the commercial strategy and development of the business through marketing, sales, revenue operations, and client relationship activities to drive business growth and exceed targets. She will take a leading role in seeing the company reach its goals while maintaining a good relationship between internal departments and external clients.

Vesttoo has actively expanded its operations since the beginning of the year, announcing new offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Seoul and most recently Tokyo, in addition to its established bases in Tel Aviv and New York. The company leverages its proprietary AI, its expert team of data scientists, insurance and finance professionals to build insurance-linked investment products that connect these two essential markets. It provides insurers with additional sources of capacity and investors with access to uncorrelated investment opportunities, offering a sustainable vision for the future of the industry.

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo connects the insurance industry and the capital markets by combining AI-powered technology with expertise in data science, insurance, and finance so that insurers have the capacity they need, and investors have opportunities to diversify with uncorrelated, low volatility insurance-linked assets. Among the company's partners are well-established global insurers, financial institutions, and large multinational brokers.

