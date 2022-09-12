Russell Brand Launches Exclusive Daily Live Show on Rumble

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has moved to Rumble as his primary video platform; joins journalist Glenn Greenwald to challenge corporate media with a daily livestream.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform, has announced that Russell Brand, the influential comedian, actor, and podcaster, will launch a new daily live show.

Stay Free with Russell Brand (PRNewswire)

Stay Free with Russell Brand will stream exclusively on Rumble at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time weekdays from September 28th. The channel will provide an alternative news source that is both inclusive and progressive, exploring global events and providing unique perspectives on culture, news, and politics.

"We are here to serve our community—which includes everyone," said Russell Brand. "We are here to question everything, we are here to have a laugh, to Build Back Better and Make News Great Again. Stay Free."

"We are excited to empower Russell to grow his audience on Rumble and Locals," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Russell is known for his unfiltered opinions, and we are proud to serve as the technology platform where he can grow his audience."

Following the livestream, Brand will continue with a Q&A session exclusively for subscribers on Rumble's community platform, Locals, which will be the new home of Brand's full-length video podcast conversations and premium content including his live comedy tour.

Stay Free with Russell Brand will launch on Rumble on September 28, 2022.

You can find Russell's Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/RussellBrand

You can find Russell's Locals community here: https://russellbrand.locals.com/

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. In December 2021, the company announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rumble and CFVI