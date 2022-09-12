Okuma America Corporation Launches Next-Generation ECO-Friendly Technology at IMTS 2022

Introducing ECO suite plus Energy Management System

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive leadership team at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of a next-generation energy management and optimization technology designed exclusively for Okuma CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools. This new software-driven technology – ECO suite plus - will be demonstrated for the first time in the Western Hemisphere on two Okuma machines (MB-80V bridge mill and MA-8000H machining center) in booth #338500 at the 2022 International Manufacturing Trade Show at McCormick Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, on September 12 – 17, 2022.

Commitment to Sustainability

The ECO suite plus technology is the company's latest addition to a suite of products designed to support global and corporate sustainability initiatives. Initial sustainable product developments began in 1963 with the launch of the proprietary Okuma numeric control system. In 2001 the company further advanced sustainability initiatives with the Thermo-Friendly Concept, a technology design to manage thermal temperature ranges during the machining process. In 2014 the company released the inaugural ECO suite system which could monitor and control machine usage as a macro level. Today the company is pleased to unveil the next-generation technology - ECO suite plus - which builds upon the prior technology releases by providing management and control of specific machine operations and peripheral devices during the machining process and in idle mode. Both the Thermo-Friendly Concept and ECO technologies are powered by Okuma's proprietary OSP control, a Windows-based, open-architecture platform which offers maximum machining capabilities to users.

ECO suite plus Features at a Glance

The ECO suite plus technology harbors several features to aid in energy savings opportunities, including:

ECO Idling Stop

The application's ECO Idling Stop function monitors the cooling stays of the milling and turning spindles. It will automatically turn off the coolers for those spindles when spindle temperature is stable.





ECO Power Monitor

The ECO Power Monitor feature displays the power consumption of various components directly on the machine tool's display. This includes the power consumption of spindles, feed axes and peripheral equipment, giving the operator a view of the total energy being saved at a glance, without requiring a data export or separate smart device.





Additional Optional Features

For more information on Okuma's ECO suite plus technology and to request a demo, please visit: okuma.com/eco-suite-energy-saving-cnc-control-applications.

Additional Sustainability Initiatives

In addition to sustainable product technologies, Okuma has instituted multiple corporate initiatives that support global sustainable development goals (SDGs); please visit https://www.okuma.co.jp/english/about/csr.html to learn more.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

