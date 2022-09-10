IBM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of International Business Machines Corporation - IBM

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM") (NYSE: IBM).

On October 20, 2021, the Company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, disclosing total revenues for the quarter of $17.62 billion, a shortfall of $191.84 million based on analyst estimates, due largely to its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment, which had revenues of $5.69 billion - a shortfall of approximately $80 million based on analyst estimates of $5.77 billion.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether IBM's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

