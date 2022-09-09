QDOBA Mexican Eats® Debuts its Vibrant, Flavorful Food to Austin, Texas through New Ghost Kitchen Partnership

Partnership with REEF Technology expands QDOBA's flavor-filled menu in Texas, now available through select delivery services

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA®, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is bringing its vibrant and flavorful food to Austin, Texas through the first of two ghost kitchens in the area. In partnership with national ghost kitchen operator, REEF Technology, QDOBA's Austin debut allows an increased number of QDOBA food lovers across the city to conveniently indulge in its tasty menu offerings. Ghost kitchens, also known as delivery-only restaurants, are commercial kitchens optimized for food delivery service apps such as Uber Eats and Postmates.

"Austin is well-known for its lively and flavorful food scene, making it the natural choice for our REEF ghost kitchen launch. It opens the doors to consumers to enjoy our unique spin on Mexican food who haven't had access to QDOBA previously," said Karin Silk, CMO of QDOBA. "Our partnership with REEF means bringing QDOBA's signature flavors, including our well-loved three-cheese queso, salsas and cremas, and handmade guacamole, to Austinites. While this is our first venture into the virtual restaurant space, we can't wait to share the flavor with additional markets!"

According to Statista, the global ghost kitchen market is projected to be worth over $71 billion by 2027. QDOBA is committed to off-premise innovations and ensuring consumers have access to the flavor-filled entrées the brand is known for.

"As a leader in the commercial kitchen space, REEF is expertly ready to fulfill the growing demand of QDOBA's flavor-forward meals and menu offerings to those without access to an in-dining experience," said Kenneth Rourke, president of Kitchens and Retail at REEF. "Austin is a perfect landscape to expand QDOBA's off-premises presence and we commend the brand for its continued off-premise innovation to bring its signature flavors to connected communities throughout Austin neighborhoods."

Austin's REEF ghost kitchens will be available exclusively on Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates, Deliveroo and DoorDash. Each location will offer QDOBA's high quality menu with favorites such as bowls, burritos and a variety of flavorful salsas, sauces and toppings. As always, guests can add hand-crafted guacamole and signature 3-Cheese Queso to any entrée at no extra charge.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the U.S., and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About REEF

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team that's over 15,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery kitchens in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we're making the place you live the place you love to be.

