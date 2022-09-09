Civil Construction Academy Offers No Cost Construction Training for Colorado Residents

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) launches the Civil Construction Academy, a no cost entry level construction training program for Colorado residents, with the first program starting October 10. This six-week program includes both online and in-person training in the nonbuilding construction sector that concludes with a Hiring Fair. The program's mission is to equip unemployed and underemployed Coloradoans with the basic construction skills needed to be hired into entry-level jobs with Colorado based construction firms.

The Civil Construction Academy is a no cost, entry level construction training program for Colorado residents and incudes a Hiring Fair. (PRNewsfoto/Civil Construction Academy) (PRNewswire)

Construction employment in Colorado by the end of 2021 was 3,000 jobs short from pre-pandemic levels while the need for construction workers has only risen, according to The Leeds School of Business 2022 Business Economic Outlook. The report goes on to state that construction has long been facing a "silver tsunami" where more baby boomers continue to retire with the next generation lagging behind to fill these job openings. In fact, 98% of Colorado construction firms report having difficulty filling positions per the 2022 Construction Outlook from the Associated General Contractors of America.

"It is no secret that the construction industry is still struggling to train and replace a new generation of the workforce. The Civil Construction Academy will support the construction industry's hiring efforts to expose more people to the opportunities available in construction," commented Tony Milo, Executive Director of CCA.

The Civil Construction Academy is being supported in whole or in part by federal award number SLFRF0126 awarded to the state of Colorado by the US Department of Treasury. This includes funding appropriated to the Colorado Workforce Development Council through HB21-1264. The first training program takes place in Centennial at the CCA's office, with additional programs scheduled throughout the State over the next year. The online instruction is based off the curriculum in the Core: Introduction to Basic Construction Skills courtesy of the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). The NCCER is a nationally recognized program that provides a standardization across numerous construction skilled trades and instruction.

Despite a looming recession that typically affects residential and building construction, nonbuilding construction in Colorado has experienced an increase in project funding as of late with the passage of Colorado's SB21-260 that provides $5.2 billion of funding over the next ten years for transportation projects, continuing to raise funds with inflation adjustments in perpetuity.

"In the wake of economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and growing uncertainty in the marketplace, investing in infrastructure can put our economy back on the road to recovery. Consider, that every $1 billion invested in nonresidential construction creates and sustains more than 28,000 jobs and another $1.1 billion in personal earnings," concluded Milo.

Training programs begin October 10 and will continue throughout 2023 throughout the State of Colorado. Interested individuals can register at coloradocontractors.org by clicking on "Civil Construction Academy" from the homepage.

About Colorado Contractors Association: The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) is the leading professional association for infrastructure construction professionals across the State of Colorado, bringing infrastructure to life through the power of advocacy, education and training and partnerships. Founded in 1933, CCA has evolved into Colorado's leading unifying voice and champion for Colorado infrastructure, serving as an essential partner to over 400 member firms and owner agencies as well as an influential catalyst and thought leader in securing infrastructure investments, advancing innovative practices, growing the industry, protecting industry interests and advancing the future of quality infrastructure in our state. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Civil Construction Academy: The Civil Construction Academy is a no cost, entry level construction training program hosted by the Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) through grant funding from the State of Colorado. Each six-week program includes both online and in-person training in the nonbuilding construction sector that concludes with a Hiring Fair. The program's mission is to equip unemployed and underemployed Coloradoans with the basic construction skills needed to be hired into entry-level jobs with Colorado based construction firms. Follow us on Facebook and TikTok (@civilconstructionacademy).

