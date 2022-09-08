Birthday Club
PJ HARVEY B-SIDES, DEMOS AND RARITIES BOXSET AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 4 ON LP/ CD/ DIGITAL

Published: Sep. 8, 2022

LISTEN TO THE FIRST EP FEATURING "DRY – DEMO", "MISSED – DEMO" AND "SOMEBODY'S DOWN, SOMEBODY'S NAME" NOW

PRE-ORDER HERE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4th PJ Harvey's final reissue from her back catalog is released on vinyl with B-SIDES, DEMOS AND RARITIES (UMe/Island), a 59-track collection spanning decades, with most of the songs previously unavailable physically or digitally, and 14 tracks either previously unreleased or in previously unreleased versions.

Available as a 6 LP/ 3 CD/ Digital boxset, it also features previously unseen archive photography by Maria Mochnacz, with mastering and vinyl cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer John Parish. You can now listen to the first EP released from the project, which includes a previously unreleased demo version of "Dry," an unreleased demo of "Missed," and "Somebody's Down, Somebody's Name," available digitally for the first time.

B-SIDES, DEMOS AND RARITIES will be available on vinyl, CD and digital on November 4. Pre order here – https://pjharvey.lnk.to/Rarities

www.pjharvey.net

Notes to Editors:

59-track collection of single B-sides, Demos and Rarities from the PJ Harvey catalog, spanning three decades.  Most of the songs are currently unavailable physically or digitally, 14 tracks are previously unreleased/previously unreleased versions.  Mastering and vinyl cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer John Parish. Artwork is overseen by Maria Mochnacz with Rob Crane and features previously unseen archive photography.

3CD Set Info

  • 4 pocket digipack sleeve
  • 3 CDs housed in individual inner sleeves
  • 12-page booklet with label copy and credits
  • Artwork includes previously unseen photos 

LP Box Set Info

  • Double-walled outer slipcase
  • 6LPs pressed on 180g black vinyl
  • Each LP has a full color sleeve with disc label copy and credits
  • Artwork includes previously unseen photos 
3CD

Disc 1

  1. DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  2. MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  3. MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  4. HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  5. ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  6. DADDY
  7. LYING IN THE SUN
  8. SOMEBODY'S DOWN, SOMEBODY'S NAME
  9. DARLING BE THERE
  10. MANIAC
  11. ONE TIME TOO MANY
  12. HARDER
  13. NAKED COUSIN
  14. LOSING GROUND
  15. WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW
  16. WHY D'YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)

Disc 2

  1. INSTRUMENTAL #1
  2. THE NORTHWOOD
  3. THE BAY
  4. SWEETER THAN ANYTHING
  5. INSTRUMENTAL #3
  6. THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION)
  7. NINA IN ECSTASY 2
  8. REBECCA
  9. INSTRUMENTAL #2
  10. THIS WICKED TONGUE
  11. MEMPHIS
  12. 30
  13. 66 PROMISES
  14. AS CLOSE AS THIS
  15. MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION
  16. KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK)
  17. THE FALLING
  18. THE PHONE SONG
  19. BOWS & ARROWS
  20. ANGEL
  21. STONE

Disc 3

  1. 97°
  2. DANCE
  3. CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  4. YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  5. UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  6. EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  7. WAIT
  8. HEAVEN
  9. LIVERPOOL TIDE
  10. THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN
  11. THE NIGHTINGALE
  12. SHAKER AAMER
  13. GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  14. I'LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  15. HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased)
  16. THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased)
  17. THE CAMP
  18. AN ACRE OF LAND
  19. THE CROWDED CELL
  20. THE SANDMAN - DEMO
  21. THE MOTH - DEMO
  22. RED RIGHT HAND
LP Box

LP1 - Side A

  1. DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  2. MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  3. MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

LP1 - Side B

  1. HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  2. ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  3. DADDY

LP2 - Side A

  1. LYING IN THE SUN
  2. SOMEBODY'S DOWN, SOMEBODY'S NAME
  3. DARLING BE THERE
  4. MANIAC

LP2 - Side B

  1. HARDER
  2. NAKED COUSIN
  3. LOSING GROUND
  4. WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW
  5. WHY D'YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)

LP3 - Side A

  1. INSTRUMENTAL #1
  2. THE NORTHWOOD
  3. THE BAY
  4. SWEETER THAN ANYTHING
  5. INSTRUMENTAL #3
  6. THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION)
  7. NINA IN ECSTASY 2

LP3 - Side B

  1. REBECCA
  2. INSTRUMENTAL #2
  3. THIS WICKED TONGUE
  4. MEMPHIS
  5. 30

LP4 - Side A

  1. 66 PROMISES
  2. AS CLOSE AS THIS
  3. MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION
  4. KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK)

LP4 - Side B

  1. THE FALLING
  2. THE PHONE SONG
  3. BOWS & ARROWS
  4. ANGEL
  5. STONE

LP5 - Side A

  1. 97°
  2. DANCE
  3. CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  4. YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  5. UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  6. EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

LP5 - Side B

  1. WAIT
  2. HEAVEN
  3. LIVERPOOL TIDE
  4. THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN
  5. THE NIGHTINGALE
  6. SHAKER AAMER

LP6 - Side A

  1. GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  2. I'LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
  3. HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased)
  4. THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased)
  5. THE CAMP

LP6 - Side B

  1. AN ACRE OF LAND
  2. THE CROWDED CELL
  3. THE SANDMAN - DEMO
  4. THE MOTH - DEMO
  5. RED RIGHT HAND

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl from 2020 to 2022. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT is repressed on vinyl. Out 11 March 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 11 March 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

LET ENGLAND SHAKE is repressed on vinyl. Out 28 January 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

LET ENGLAND SHAKE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on 28 January 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

A WOMAN A MAN WALKED BY is repressed on vinyl. Out 23 July 2021 UMe/Island. Order here

WHITE CHALK is repressed on vinyl. Out 25 June 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

WHITE CHALK – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on 25 June 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991-2004 is repressed on vinyl. Out 28 May 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

UH HUH HER is repressed on vinyl. Out 30 April 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

UH HUH HER – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 30 April 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA is repressed on vinyl. Out 26 February 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here.

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 26 February 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here.

IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl. Out 29 January 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 29 January on UMe/Island. Order here

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl. Out 13 November on UMe/Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl. Out 11 September on UMe/Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 11 September on UMe/Island. Order here

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Out 21 August on UMe/Island. Order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand alone vinyl from 21 August on UMe/Island. Order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 24 July on UMe/Island Records. Order here.

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on 24 July. Order here.

