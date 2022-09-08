LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator brings its Demo Day to EDTECH WEEK in NY Sept 21st

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator announced the five edtech companies completing the Breakthrough to Scale accelerator program will join the largest East Coast gathering of edtech investors and innovators by showcasing their innovative solutions during their demo day on September 21st during EDTECH WEEK in New York City.

"The dynamic founders in the cohort this year are leading innovative solutions to pressing challenges that the broader education technology industry has yet to solve. The need to upskill current and future generations is compounded by the limited number of appropriate solutions that also address climate, neuroscience and STEM education. Our companies are taking these challenges head on and are proving that sustainable, scalable solutions are not only possible but highly investable," said Jean Hammond , General Partner, LearnLaunch Accelerator. "The lived experiences, world-renowned expertise and collaborative spirit of the founders in this cohort represent a level of maturity rarely seen in seed-stage opportunities."

Filling the gaps between formal education and ever-changing workplaces with meaningful, future-focused opportunities is an increasingly common edtech goal today. Each company from the LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is addressing this chasm with unique methods for building critical technical and social skills. The addition of the LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator companies to EDTECH WEEK broadens the range of companies being featured and compliments a welcoming venue for investors focused on long-term solutions.

The LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is the longest running edtech accelerator in the US and, since 2013, has invested in 70+ early-stage edtech companies. LearnLaunch's portfolio companies have gone on to raise $210MM+ and impact more than 30MM+ global learners. The team is nurturing the next generation of innovators transforming access, equity and outcomes in K-12, higher-ed, workforce development and life-long upskilling.

The participating edtech startups are:

Automation Workz ( Detroit, Michigan ) - Provides personalized tech certification reskilling to prepare front-liners to fill the millions of tech enabled jobs in cyber security and e-vehicle networking. Learners complete training at 3x higher rate than industry average due to proprietary tech-enabled goal-setting methods. ) - Provides personalized tech certification reskilling to prepare front-liners to fill the millions of tech enabled jobs in cyber security and e-vehicle networking. Learners complete training at 3x higher rate than industry average due to proprietary tech-enabled goal-setting methods.

CareerDash ( Austin, Texas ) - Provides high-quality upskilling programs that help launch careers in meaningful client-facing roles via online, mentor-supported, 12-week programs. These courses are affordable and often open doors to overlooked populations to enter new, more flexible and higher-paid jobs. ) - Provides high-quality upskilling programs that help launch careers in meaningful client-facing roles via online, mentor-supported, 12-week programs. These courses are affordable and often open doors to overlooked populations to enter new, more flexible and higher-paid jobs.

Empathetics ( Boston, Massachusetts ) - Provides SaaS-based, clinically proven, empathy and interpersonal skills training. The training leads to a tremendous impact on both the healthcare professionals and the patients they serve. ) - Provides SaaS-based, clinically proven, empathy and interpersonal skills training. The training leads to a tremendous impact on both the healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

Julius Education ( Boston, Massachusetts ) - Addresses the talent needs of the massive and transitioning energy industry with flexible, inclusive solutions to start and grow green careers. ) - Addresses the talent needs of the massive and transitioning energy industry with flexible, inclusive solutions to start and grow green careers.

Robo Wunderkind ( Vienna, Austria ) - Develops intuitive robotics kits, programming apps, interdisciplinary standards-aligned curriculum, and professional development for teachers to successfully teach STEAM in every classroom. ) - Develops intuitive robotics kits, programming apps, interdisciplinary standards-aligned curriculum, and professional development for teachers to successfully teach STEAM in every classroom.

The Founders have completed more than 12 weeks of intensive accelerator programming focused on iterative, milestone-driven growth strategy development. Serial entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Tribetan, Tiffany Norwood , said, "I am thrilled to see the progress and development of the companies in this cohort and I'm moved by their personal motivations to lead positive change. As a Venture Partner for this cohort, I am proud to see their hard work and dedication be celebrated at the Breakthrough: LearnLaunch Accelerator Cohort Demo Day later this month."

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is the leading edtech startup program. Using our unique mix of milestone-based funding, 1x1 venture partner & mentor support, we work with impact-driven entrepreneurs on achieving product-market fit and developing go-to-market strategies to scale. We look for companies with revenue and scalable impact potential. Our relationship-driven approach supports funding, partnerships, and growth for the long term. For more information, visit https://learnlaunch.com/accelerator .

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is a licensee of LearnLaunch, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to catalyzing innovation in the education sector. For more information about the non-profit, visit https://learnlaunch.org .

