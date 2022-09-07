Proggio Named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

Proggio Receives First-time Gartner Recognition for its 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision' in Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

SALT LAKE CITY and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proggio, a next-generation solution that brings clarity and simplicity to Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), today announced it has been named as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR).

Proggio received the recognition based on its 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision.'

"We believe this Gartner recognition validates what we've heard from customers over the last few years: Proggio brings real-time visibility, clarity and simplicity to a market that's hungry for dynamic solutions that can keep pace with modern PPM," said Proggio CEO Yaniv Shor. "I'm extremely proud of our team and grateful for our customers whose feedback has enabled us to execute on our vision for providing a truly user-centric solution for project portfolio management."

According to Gartner, "By 2024, 80% of digital businesses will integrate strategic portfolio management and adaptive project management and reporting technologies, and adopt new frameworks and standards to achieve valued business outcomes." The firm also acknowledges that, "Prospective APMR buyers, PMO leaders and project managers require far more than task management solutions. They demand the right tools for managing the complexities of today's dynamically changing business conditions."

Proggio delivers on those needs by providing a holistic approach to project portfolio management, focusing on managerial and team alignment and on connecting delivery targets with project plans and execution to help teams understand real-time project status and work with confidence. Its interactive, dynamic views allow every stakeholder to get a visual on project status and help project management teams identify and act on issues and opportunities quickly, analyze scenarios and optimize resources when timelines or objectives change, and maintain alignment across teams to boost focus and synergy.

To learn more about Proggio, visit Proggio.com or click here to read more about its Challenger position and capabilities in the Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, Lorri Callahan, Sarah Davies, 22 August 2022.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Proggio

Proggio™ is a next-generation, adaptive project portfolio management solution for enterprises and mid-market companies. By bringing clarity and simplicity to project portfolio management, Proggio accelerates digital transformation in a segment that is primarily using spreadsheets and presentations. With its patented, agile solution, Proggio provides dynamic high-level views for executive managers, project managers, and other stakeholders. The solution was designed to quickly adapt to a change-driven environment, with an unprecedented level of user interface simplicity. To learn more, visit www.Proggio.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Proggio