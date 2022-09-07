Novogene America unveils a superpowered Robot Scientist for autonomously intelligent NGS delivery- Falcon II

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogene at the forefront of cutting-edge next-generation sequencing (NGS) services, has officially announced Falcon II, a superpowered robot scientist for autonomously intelligent NGS delivery.

Falcon: Pioneering Intelligentization in NGS Field

Falcon, the precursor of Falcon II, launched in March 2020, and is the first fully optimized, automated, and intelligent delivery system in high-throughput NGS industry. Novogene's ground-breaking effort realizes the substitution of manual operations by standardized Intelligent automation, and Falcon is applied into sample extraction, sample Quality Control, library preparation, library Quality Control, library pooling and all the way to bioinformatics analysis

The first generation of Falcon has been received extensive attention over past 2 years of launch, shattering the conventional collaborative isolation of various processes and allowing the synchronous operations of multi-product services (i.e. RNA sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing,Whole Exome Sequencing, Amplicon sequencing and library construction).

The deployment of Falcon offers clients with intelligent, efficient and robust services to satisfy their diverse sequencing requirements.

Falcon II: Continuous Impetus of Exclusive Intelligent Solutions

Falcon II, as the compact version of Falcon, is more advanced with cost-effectiveness, space-effectiveness and high flexibility. It extends the superiorities of Falcon in unprecedented intelligent automation, incomparable production efficiency, stability, and accuracy, as well as express delivery cycle. With small footprint of 10m2 and its modular construction, Falcon II tailors to all sorts of lab layouts and diverse experimental scenarios.

Falcon II integrates with 16 sets of precision instruments. The evolvement ensures the fully intelligent and automated end-to-end process from sample QC to pooling and enables the concurrent operation of three NGS services simultaneously (i.e. RNA Sequencing, WGS and WES).

The launch of Falcon II in Novogene America's sequencing center helps to upgrade the services quality with more efficient, accurate and consistent data delivery, and it accelerates the ultimate accomplishment of the glocalization strategy of Novogene's NGS services.

Optimized Efficiency:

Efficient 24/7/365 continuous operation

Process up to 384 samples per day maximally

Reduce overall production cycle by an average of 60%

Reduce manual handling by up to 70%

Increase monthly production capacity by 200%

99.99% Accuracy:

No deviation with smart solution (i.e.dynamic optimization & standardization of all production units) offered by the automated task scheduler of the system (i.e. machine recognition & diagnosis)

Double system's output stability

Cross contamination-free without human intervention

Two quality control steps in sample extraction and library construction respectively

Precise control and real-time remote monitoring by unique tracking code

Real-Case Application:

In RNA-seq, it takes 16 days from library construction to data delivery traditionally for 300 standard samples, whereas Falcon II does it in 90 hours as ultimate turnaround time, with 5% increased pass rate of library construction.

Future Perspectives

Novogene owns complete intellectual property rights of Falcon II from its integration of programmable hardware installation to intelligent software. Falcon II's launch consolidates the commitment to bring innovative advantages and unrivalled NGS services to Novogene's clients in all dimensions to the maximum extent possible.

As quoted from Dr. Li Ruiqiang, founder and CEO of Novogene, "Novogene's customer-focused approach is at the core of our commitment to become the world's leading provider of genomic solutions and services. We always strive to enhance the customer experience through innovation. Falcon II is an example of how Novogene leads the industry to optimize operations in digitalization and automation which leads to extraordinary services, reduced turnaround time and greater accuracy."

More details of Falcon System, please visit our Technology-Intelligent_Delivery_Platform.

More business inquiries please contact inquiry_us@novogene.com

