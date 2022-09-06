SymphonyAI Industrial launches KPI 360™ to optimize manufacturing operations with AI and physics-driven KPIs

KPI 360 combines multiple data sources into a single intuitive, visual dashboard so manufacturers can get actionable operating insights at all levels of a plant

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Industrial announced today the launch of KPI 360, an AI-driven solution that uses real-time data monitoring and prediction to help manufacturing companies view different operational data sources through a single, complete industrial intelligence dashboard that sets up in hours.

Backed by SymphonyAI's Eureka industrial AI platform, KPI 360 lets any type of user quickly set up monitoring for strategic KPIs through a visual, no-code builder interface. Leveraging SymphonyAI Industrial's proprietary domain knowledge engine, KPI 360 comes with pre-built KPIs for industrial assets and applications. The KPI 360 solution allows manufacturers to pull from data sources directly or through an application programming interface (API) such as Maximo, OSIsoft, SAP, and Siemens. These unique features make it easy to set up without a large project and maintain and expand over time without the need for any software expertise.

"KPI 360 is our first self-service product," said Dominic Gallello, CEO of SymphonyAI Industrial. "This approach enables our customers to set up everything from data pipelines to data visualization and allows everyone in a company to get a clear view of all business operations from the shop floor to the top floor. Flexibility and extensibility are built into KPI 360, so our customers can choose the visualization of their choice, link it to one or more KPIs, configure interactions with the visualizations, and change the visual appearance without writing a single line of code."

SymphonyAI Industrial

SymphonyAI Industrial, a SymphonyAI vertical, is an innovator in industrial insight, accelerating autonomous plant operations. The industry-leading Eureka AI/IoT platform and industrial optimization solutions connect tens of thousands of assets and workflows in manufacturing plants globally and process billions of data points daily, pushing new plateaus in operational intelligence.

Digital manufacturing composable enterprise MOM/MES solutions can be operational in 90 days to connect devices, processes, people, and systems with harmonizing plant automation and control.

Plant performance applications span asset predictive maintenance and process health and optimization, maintaining high availability of equipment, extending the life of capital assets, and reducing process variability.

Connected worker solutions mobilize people to handle even their most complex processes with human-driven procedure and instruction support, using a combination of glasses, smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

SymphonyAI Industrial solutions provide high value to users by driving variability out of processes and optimizing operations for throughput, yield, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

PR contact: Nicole Katzin – nicole@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SymphonyAI Industrial