Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds Briscoe Protective in New York to Its Family of Companies

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce its acquisition of Briscoe Protective in New York from Novidam Capital Partners. Briscoe Protective is the largest privately held security company in the NYC-Metro area and the 20th largest security organization in the United States as ranked on the SDM 100. The deal enables Pye-Barker to expand its reach to New Yorkers from New York City to Long Island and Westchester.

Briscoe Protective specializes in fire alarms, intrusion alarms, access control, and CCTV for customers throughout New York City's five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester. It is managed by Alexander Schuil who took the helm in 2016 and negotiated the acquisition and merger of Worldwide Security, SCAN Security, Bellringer Security, GC Alarm, Marlarm Security Group, Alarms R Us, and Supreme Security, among others. Briscoe Protective was founded in 1978 under the name Delco Security Systems. The name was later changed to Briscoe Protective in honor of Bert Briscoe, the grandfather of a prior owner Bob Williams and coach of Lightweight World Champion Archie Moore, who inspired the company's mission to "do good."

"This partnership with Pye-Barker will help us 'do more good' for the communities we serve and our employees," said Alexander Schuil, CEO of Briscoe Protective. "With our shared values and philosophies and the additional resources from Pye-Barker, the future is bright together."

"Briscoe Protective is a respected name in security and fire protection for its lengthy industry experience and reputation for high-quality customer service," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We are proud to work with Briscoe to further our shared values of investing in employees, protecting communities, and fostering a true family culture."

Briscoe Protective will continue to be operated by Alexander Schuil and its team of highly skilled technicians.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 140 locations and 4,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

