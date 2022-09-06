PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following conference.

What: Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

When: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 12:15pm ET

To view the webcast and replay please use the link below.

Webcast: https://investor.ptc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Please note that statements made at the conference are as of the date of the conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial and operating results and growth, future financial and operating targets and expectations, as well as about the development of products and markets, all of which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to many risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

