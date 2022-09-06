PROBATE DISPUTE LAW FIRM RMO LLP CONTINUES STRATEGIC EXPANSION

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining its successful pattern of hiring experienced probate litigation talent, national probate and inheritance dispute law firm RMO LLP announced today that seasoned probate litigator Savannah Brutto has joined the firm to launch its Westlake Village, California office, and senior probate paralegal Tina Chavez has joined the firm in its Orange County, California office.

"We could not be happier to be able to welcome these talented, veteran probate professionals to our team," said RMO CEO Scott Rahn. "Like all our team members, Savannah and Tina have remarkable backgrounds and significant experience. Undoubtedly, our clients, referral sources and communities will benefit from the experience they bring to the firm."

Brutto joins the firm as a Senior Attorney. Her practice includes defending and prosecuting causes of action on behalf and against heirs, beneficiaries, fiduciaries, and creditors in probate, trust, guardianship, and power of attorney proceedings. Brutto also handles contested estate, probate, and trust administrations. Prior to joining RMO LLP, Brutto worked in the boutique law firm Wright Kim Douglas, ALC in Glendale, California.

Chavez is a seasoned probate paralegal with nearly 20 years of experience. She brings extensive knowledge in and supports the team with trust, estate and probate litigation matters and contested conservatorships.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices throughout California, Florida, Texas, Missouri and Kansas. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP