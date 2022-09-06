Dr. Sultan Ahmad, Chief Business Officer, Paraza Pharma Inc.

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Paraza Pharma Inc., a fully integrated drug discovery organization passionately committed to contributing to the life sciences sector today announced the appointment of Dr. Sultan Ahmad as Chief Business Officer reporting to Dr. Arshad Siddiqui, founder and CEO of Paraza Pharma.

"We are pleased to announce that Dr. Ahmad is taking on this strategic role in order to support our next phase of growth'' said Dr. Siddiqui. ''His considerable expertise in business development, corporate strategy, and drug discovery research and development, will be very valuable as we continue to further expand our position as a leader in the small molecule integrated drug discovery service space''.

Dr. Ahmad has a successful career in pharmaceutical R&D sector with more than 30 years of experience. He has held positions of increasing responsibilities at Astrazeneca, Neomed Institute and Purdue Pharma, Canada. Dr. Ahmad is uniquely qualified as a drug discovery researcher and business development professional to bring Paraza to the next level of growth. Dr. Ahmad completed his Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences at McMaster University, Ontario, Canada. He has co-authored over forty (40) peer-reviewed publications and is a co-inventor on seven (7) patents.

''Paraza is a remarkable R&D organization with an exceptionally talented team of scientists and a culture of innovation and high performance,'' said Dr. Ahmad. '' I look forward to starting this new role and excited to work with the Paraza team to outline our business and growth strategy, and work towards establishing innovative partnerships.''

About Paraza Pharma

Paraza Pharma is a Montreal, Canada based, fully integrated drug discovery organization passionately committed to contribute to the life sciences sector. As part of the growth strategy, it attracts worldwide best-in-class talent and continues to offer a unique collaborative model to help companies achieve their success milestones and accelerate their business growth. To learn more, visit www.parazapharma.com

Paraza Pharma Inc.:

Arshad Siddiqui, PhD, CEO

arshad.siddiqui@parazapharma.com

www.parazapharma.com

