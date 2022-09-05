InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way for Men to Carry a Condom (NAM-195)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and fun way for a man to carry a condom on his person," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the LUCKY FOR HIM. My design may reduce the awkwardness and interrupted intimacy experienced with searching for a condom."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a condom is readily available if needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search in a drawer or medicine cabinet. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to protect against sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies. The invention features a simple design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

