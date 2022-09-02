The Shade Store Partners with The Kaleidoscope Project Designer Showhouse as the Exclusive Window Treatment Partner

A celebration of inclusion and diversity within the interior design community

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shade Store, the leader in customer window treatments, has returned as the exclusive window treatment partner to The Kaleidoscope Project, a non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing multi-platform opportunities to designers and artists in the black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities. The Shade Store collaborated with participating designers to bring hand-crafted custom window treatments into each of their spaces in the 2022 iteration of The Kaleidoscope Project Showhouse, the full transformation of the 1906 Tyler Street Firehouse in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

To continue its mission of celebrating diversity in design, The Kaleidoscope Project also has a focus on sustainability, where the four participating designer firms reimagined the old firehouse into a 4-unit residence. Each unit features unique designs that reinvigorate the building while still maintaining its historic integrity. Inspired by the unique array of architectural details, The Shade Store worked directly with each designer to execute their concepts across a variety of spaces with unparalleled attention to detail and premium custom-made window treatments. The reimagined firehouse includes Roman Shades, Roller Shades, Woven Wood Shades, and Drapery in materials from The Shade Store's in-stock collection of 1,300+ styles as well as designer-supplied C.O.M. fabrics.

"We're excited to be working with this extremely talented group of designers," said Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store. "Each designer brought such a unique perspective to the project, and it has been amazing to see, and help execute, what they have come up with for the window treatments. We are proud to be a part of an endeavor that showcases this talent and has such a positive impact on the community."

Participating designers include Everick and Lisa Brown of Everick Brown Interior Design, Denise Gordon, Tanya Lewis and Marilyn W. LaVergne of Austin Gray Design Group, Virginia Toledo of Toledo Geller, and Rasheeda Gray of Gray Space Interiors.

"This has been the most challenging project of my 30-year career, as we started with just a shell of the building," said Amy Lynn Schwartzbard, Founder of the Kaleidoscope Project. "Being a part of this amazing work has made all the sweat and tears worth it. The window treatments are beyond extraordinary, and truly brings the designs to life. This is a proud moment."

For more information about The Kaleidoscope Project, please visit https://www.thekaleidoscopeproject.com.

About The Kaleidoscope Project

Founded in 2020 by designer Amy Lynn Schwartzbard, The Kaleidoscope Project was created to show the true colors of the under-acknowledged talent within the BIPOC creative design industry. The Kaleidoscope Project aims to amplify their voices, to create a more representational view of our design trades and the world in which we live and create. The Kaleidoscope Project aims to foster welcoming and inclusive spaces that reflect a broader design narrative.

The Kaleidoscope Project combines design and opportunity with art, style, culture, sustainability, restoration, and media to engage the interests of a wide range of community groups, consumers, and furnishings industry manufacturers. thekaleidoscopeproject.com

About The Shade Store

The Shade Store is a premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled amount of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. With 125+ showrooms nationwide, The Shade Store offers a complete range of in-person and virtual design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including swatches, complimentary professional window measurements and photo rendering. Additionally, the company is an advocate for environmental sustainability: For every purchase made, the company provides the 'Gift of Shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information about The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

