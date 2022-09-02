Nelnet Servicing, LLC Data Breach Investigation Alert: ISSUED BY Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Nelnet Servicing, LLC ("Nelnet") customers.

On or before July 21, 2022, Nelnet discovered a vulnerability that led to a data event (the "Data Breach"). On or around August 17, 2022, an investigation revealed that beginning in June 2022 and ending on July 22, 2022, certain student loan account registration information was accessible by an unknown party.

On or around August 26, 2022, Nelnet began notifying consumers of the Data Breach. Information acquired includes names, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and social security numbers.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Nelnet and you reside in the United States

