Immunoassay Technology Developer Spear Bio Presents Its NAB-SureTM SARS-CoV2 Neutralizing Antibody Test Kit at the American Association of Clinical Chemistry's Annual Event

Spear Bio Recognized by AACC for "Best Abstract in Metabolomics" Poster

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer of an ultrasensitive protein detection platform, Spear Bio (www.spear.bio), presented its breakthrough immunoassay technology at the recent American Association of Clinical Chemistry's scientific meeting and clinical lab expo, held in Chicago.

At the AACC event Spear Bio unveiled its first product to market: the NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody (NAb) test kit. Based on proprietary SPEAR technology, the NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay is a powerful research tool in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus disease. It serves a variety of applications, including COVID-19 serosurveillance, vaccine efficacy testing, and longitudinal antibody durability testing.

Ultrasensitive Protein Detection from Small Samples

The immunoassay test kit is capable of ultrasensitive protein detection for small sample sizes, such as dried blood spot (DBS) samples from a finger prick, which can be collected in-home. The assay has high concordance with the accuracy of plaque-reduction neutralization testing (PRNT), without the safety concerns and long workflows of a cell-based test. NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay offers a critical boost to COVID-19 vaccine developers, clinical laboratories, and healthcare researchers.

SPEAR technology enhances testing for SARS-CoV-2 NAbs with ultrasensitive automated testing compatibility support for many sample types, including DBS, plasma, and serum, and excellent laboratory-to-laboratory consistency in measurement results even when comparing different sample types.

Best Abstract in Metabolomics Award

Spear Bio's co-founder and CTO, Feng Xuan, and Yu Wang, Ph.D., head of application development, were recognized as the 2022 AACC Division Award Winner for the Best Abstract in Metabolomics for their technical poster B-087: "A Novel Ultrasensitive High Throughput and Quantitative SARS CoV 2 Neutralizing Antibody Titer Measurement Assay in Dried Blood Spot Samples."

The poster session offered insights into how Spear Bio's proprietary SPEAR technology provides qualitative and quantitative NAb titer measurements using real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The poster explored how a two-step polymerase extension can generate a PCR-detectable signal with low background noise. It is this high signal-to-noise ratio that enables greater detection sensitivity compared to standard ELISA test methods. The poster further explored the ability for the SPEAR platform to analyze neutralizing antiobodies for new SARS-CoV-2 variants. (Link to abstract here https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10594/presentation/617)

Spear Bio's validated SPEAR technology provides a sure pathway to COVID-19 healthcare solutions for researchers facing tight constraints and with limited sample sizes, such as government agencies or research firms working with micro-sampling collection devices like DBS.

About Spear Bio

Spear Bio ( www.spear.bio ), founded in 2021 by Harvard researchers at the Wyss Institute, is headquartered in Woburn, MA. The company is devoted to the next generation of ultrasensitive immunoassay technology and collaborates closely with academic researchers, clinicians, and industry to develop more ultrasensitive detection approaches in support of clinical research, non-invasive sample collection methods, and cutting-edge laboratory diagnostics.

Visit www.spear.bio to learn more about our innovative approach to protein detection. Fill out the contact form to learn more and how to partner with Spear Bio on future innovations.

About AACC

The American Association of Clinical Chemistry, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and applications to healthcare. The association's annual scientific meeting and clinical lab expo is an opportunity to learn about cutting edge technology and connect with global leaders in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, and other areas of laboratory medicine. ( www.aacc.org )

