For students: DC internship coordinators discuss what makes an applicant stand out, Sept. 23

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalism internships in Washington, D.C., are a chance to expand a student's skills and to experience life in a professional newsroom. But internship experiences are unique. Considering a D.C.-based internship means thinking about relocating, whether the internship is paid, and other issues that can feel like barriers to applying — and even make a talented student feel like they don't belong in D.C.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute is inviting student journalists of all experience levels to join a virtual question-and-answer session featuring internship coordinators based in Washington. Working in the nation's capital can be a life-changing experience, and we'll provide guidance to help student journalists plan their internship applications. Please help us spread the word by sharing information about this program.

Registration is open for this program , which will take place on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. ET. Participants will learn about the reporting, visual journalism, production, and other opportunities that exist, as well as:

What makes an internship applicant stand out

What recruiters wish applicants would do differently

How to frame your journalistic achievements and best stories

What types of work samples catch an editor's eye

How to decide whether a paid or unpaid internship opportunity is right for you

Panelists include:

Sequoia Carrillo , reporter and intern manager, NPR's Education Team , reporter and intern manager, NPR's Education Team

Shirley Carswell , executive director, Dow Jones News Fund , executive director, Dow Jones News Fund

Christine Cox , intern program manager, NPR , intern program manager, NPR

Angie Seldon , human resources senior specialist, C-SPAN , human resources senior specialist, C-SPAN

Beth Francesco , the Journalism Institute's deputy executive director and a former student media adviser, will moderate the discussion, which will be held on Zoom.

We'll also share information about the new Lewis Scholarship , which will provide free housing and a monthly stipend to a student journalist of color interning in Washington, D.C. Valued at $10,000, the first award will be given to someone interning in Spring 2023.

