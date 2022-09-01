Heisman Trophy Favorite C.J. Stroud Inks Lemon Perfect Endorsement Deal

Hydrating lemon water brand and football star team up ahead of Ohio State's 2022 season

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, announced today a partnership with star Ohio State quarterback and elite NFL prospect C.J. Stroud. A Lemon Perfect fan from his first sip, Stroud has teamed up with the brand as an equity partner and ambassador to accelerate Lemon Perfect's rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.

A five-star recruit from Southern California, Stroud is widely considered this season's Heisman Trophy frontrunner and projected to be the first quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 2021, Stroud was honored as a Heisman finalist and named the Big Ten Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year, and Freshman of the Year .

"Lemon Perfect helps me perform my best every day by keeping me hydrated," said Stroud. "It used to be a task to make sure I drank enough water, but it's easy to drink Lemon Perfect all day. It tastes great, it's refreshing, it's good for you, and I don't have to deal with the mess of making my own lemon water. I'm super excited to join the team!"

As a key Lemon Perfect spokesperson, Stroud will help build brand awareness among college football fans everywhere, particularly among Buckeye Nation, as Stroud and his teammates—including fellow Lemon Perfect spokesperson and high-level NFL prospect, starting center Luke Wypler—set their sights on winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"As we dive meaningfully into the NIL ecosystem, we're honored to have C.J. join our Lemon Perfect team as a spokesperson for great-tasting healthy hydration," said Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. "C.J. is a one-of-a-kind football prospect whose reach will continue to accelerate with each Herculean play he makes on the field. Powered by lemons, C.J. is poised to have one of the best statistical seasons ever by a Heisman-winning quarterback while leading Ohio State to a national championship."

In April, Lemon Perfect announced the closing of a $31 million Series A headlined by internationally celebrated award-winning artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The financing brought Lemon Perfect's total valuation to over $100 million in less than three years from the company's selling its first bottle.

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a great-tasting and hydrating flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by squeezed organic lemons, Lemon Perfect contains electrolytes from potassium and is packed with vitamin C, making healthy hydration more convenient, delicious, and refreshing than ever.

Lemon Perfect is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace.The company's mission is to promote healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone. Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com. The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

