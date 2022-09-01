Brizo® Brand Launches New 'Modern Goddess' Campaign

The brand looks to the Modern Goddess to inspire, empower and fully embrace the philosophy of living fashion

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brizo® Kitchen & Bath Company unveiled its new 'Modern Goddess' brand campaign. The campaign is a call to self-expression through a present-day reinterpretation of Brizo, the ancient Greek goddess of dreams. It brings the Modern Goddess to life as a muse, inviting everyone to dream a life of beauty on their own terms and to celebrate individuality in every area of life.

"The Brizo brand celebrates individuality and self-expression through design and the idea of living fashion – the philosophy that fashion is more than the clothing someone wears, it is the way a person moves through the world and the statement they make with every detail of life," says Mandy Ellington, Brizo Brand Director. "The Modern Goddess campaign reflects our passion for visionary details and beauty on one's own terms – it's the newest iteration of how living fashion comes to life."

Like the way the Brizo brand's ancient goddess namesake appeared to mariners in their dreams, casting visions for their futures, the Modern Goddess inspires each person to dream of the lives they want through the spaces that surround them and shape their lives.

The new brand campaign will consist of a series of print and digital ads, in addition to living on social channels and brizo.com. The four personas featured in the campaign portray the spirit and ethos of the Modern Goddess, inspiring others to shape their own fashion-forward way of being in the world.

Later this fall, the Brizo brand will introduce a collaboration with esteemed designers to complement the Modern Goddess ad campaign. The video series "Designing for the Modern Goddess" will highlight the talented and creative designers, Young Huh of Young Huh Interior Design, Tiffany Thompson of Duett Interiors, Heidi Woodman of Haus Love Interiors, and Tommy Zung of Studio Zung. The series will give further insight into how each designer's work exemplifies the essence of the Modern Goddess—empowering their clients to set free from rules and expectations to make a statement with their homes.

More information on the Modern Goddess campaign and its inspiration can be found at http://brizo.com/the-modern-goddess.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

