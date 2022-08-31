MEDIA ADVISORY: Jeep® Brand 4xe Day

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is accelerating toward Zero Emission Freedom and will make a series of announcements on its electrification plans during the upcoming Jeep Brand 4xe Day.

The Jeep® brand will make an announcement regarding its electrification plans during the Jeep Brand 4xe Day on September 8, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The video presentation will go live on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 8 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. CET on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

