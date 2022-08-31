For-More-Than-Profit: Rocket Companies Ranks #5 on People Magazine's Companies That Care List

FinTech company dedicated to caring for team members, clients and community

DETROIT, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT), a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill) – today placed 5th on People Magazine's 2022 "Companies That Care" list, shining a spotlight on the organization's inclusive, impact-driven culture. Rocket Companies is known for its 20 core philosophies called ISMs, its community impact and commitment to simplifying complex transactions to help Americans achieve their dreams.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. (PRNewsfoto/Rocket Companies) (PRNewswire)

"We believe in a simple saying – love your people and love your clients. This has led to a business that cares deeply about its team members and communities," said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. "The ranking on this list is a reflection of that philosophy, the work we do every day, the incredible passion our team members show and the positive impact we are making on those around us."

According to the Great Place to Work survey that contributed to this ranking, 94% of Rocket Companies' team members believe it is a great place to work and an impressive 97% of those surveyed said they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community. The organization's culture operates with a "For-More-Than-Profit" mindset and team members are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work, leading to 94% of survey respondents feeling proud to work for Rocket Companies.

Rocket Companies proudly offers unique perks, often adding more as the needs of its workforce change. Among the most notable benefits are the newly-created Rocket Home Grant, a program enabling team members to receive up to $10,000 toward a down payment if they are a first-time homebuyer – along with exclusive loan pricing and discounted closing costs through Rocket Mortgage. The company's generous health benefits include a 100% company-paid health plan option, an onsite health clinic with $5 office visits and a pharmacy with greatly discounted over-the-counter drugs. Rocket Companies' insurance also covers fertility treatments – including IVF – to help team members grow their families.

"It is well known that when people feel like their needs are taken care of, and they are appreciated for the work they do, they more effectively take care of the company's clients," said Mike Malloy, Chief Amazement Officer of Rocket Central – serving Rocket Companies. "Every person has access to customized benefits – like professional development training and a wealth of resources including free degree and continuing education programs – to encourage a rewarding and purposeful career for all."

In addition to the care and attention given to its team members, Rocket Companies recognizes that business and community are inextricably linked. The company leverages its internal knowledge and expertise to drive systemic change in the communities where its team members and clients live – a source of pride and meaning among its workforce. Two notable initiatives from Rocket Companies include building economic opportunity in Detroit's neighborhoods and bridging the city's digital divide through the "Changing the Course" initiative.

Rocket Companies had a vision when it moved its headquarters to Detroit in 2010: to generate positive change in the city and enhance housing stability for Detroit residents. In 2021, the Gilbert Family Foundation – the personal foundation of Rocket Companies founder and chairman Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer – along with the Rocket Community Fund – the philanthropic partner of Rocket Companies – continued delivering on this commitment by introducing a 10-year, $500 million philanthropic commitment to building economic and social opportunity for Detroit residents. To date, nearly 5,000 low-income homeowners in the city have had their property tax debt eliminated through the Detroit Tax Relief Fund – an initiative launched by the Gilbert Family Foundation. Subsequent investments have included the Detroit Home Repair Fund, the Detroit Eviction Defense Fund and support for arts and culture institutions like the Motown Museum.

In 2020, the first and only PGA TOUR event in Detroit's city limits – the Rocket Mortgage Classic – introduced its "Changing the Course" campaign. "Changing the Course" invests proceeds from the Rocket Mortgage Classic toward ensuring that every Detroit resident has access to the internet, technology and digital skills training within a 10-minute walk of their home. To date, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has invested more than $3.2 million toward this mission, connecting nearly 100,000 Detroit households to the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and helping increase the city's overall digital inclusion rate from 40% in 2020 to nearly 70% in 2022.

"By aligning all of the business resources across Rocket Companies toward our communities, we can truly drive systemic change," said Laura Grannemann, Vice President of the Rocket Community Fund. "Rocket Companies, through the Rocket Community Fund, is intentional about investing dollars in Detroit and across the country – both to make a lasting impact and to deeply connect team members with a cause bigger than themselves."

For information on open positions at Rocket Companies, including roles in technology, data science, product design and more visit www.myrocketcareer.com.

People magazine teamed up with Great Place to Work® to produce the ranking using the workplace analytic firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Auto, Rocket Loans, Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill), Rocket Solar, Rocket Mortgage Canada (formerly known as Edison Financial), Lendesk, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rock Connections.

Rocket Companies' mission is to be the best at creating certainty in life's most complex moments so that its clients can live their dreams. The Company helps clients achieve the dream of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

