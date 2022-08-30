DENVER, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesserae Technologies and Nextworld® announced today that Surface Art, Inc. has selected the Tesserae Tile and Floor Covering enterprise solution built on the Nextworld® no-code platform.

Surface Art, Inc. selects Nextworld & Tesserae Technologies for ERP (PRNewswire)

The Tesserae business solution is a complete, end-to-end offering for the Tile and Flooring space that extends Nextworld's core enterprise applications with functionality tailor-made for the industry. Tesserae will also be delivering integrated Tax Compliance and Transportation Management to meet the needs of this specialty distributor of tile and tile-related products.

It was clear to the Surface Art team that the Tesserae industry solution would be a strategic technology choice for them, as it will evolve with the business into the future. "Surface Art is always on the lookout for a competitive advantage. The automation that Tesserae brings to our company will not only create harmony for our associates but will also allow us to service, communicate, and interact with our customer base far beyond our current capabilities," says Kevin Stupfel, President of Surface Art, Inc. "We chose Tesserae over their competitors because of the industry knowledge they inhabit and the ability for the system to dynamically adapt to our unique needs, workflows, and spontaneous ideas."

"We are excited to partner with Surface Art, Inc on their digital transformation journey. They are a perfect flagship client because of their omnichannel sales strategy, multi-state distribution, manufacturing, and fabrication operations. The power of no-code development gives our customers unrivaled levels of customization and integration, creating a bona fide 21st-century company for scalable growth and new business opportunities," says David Drishpon, CEO of Tesserae Technologies.

Kylee McVaney, CEO of Nextworld, comments, "Core to Nextworld's strategy is forging partnerships with industry veterans who know the needs of a particular space and can take our enterprise applications the last mile." McVaney continues, "David and his team have taken decades of Tile and Flooring industry expertise and applied it to an innovative, new solution. We are thrilled to see Tesserae's traction in the market and to be powering the solution with our enterprise, no-code platform."

About Tesserae Technologies

Tesserae Technologies provides digital transformation and state-of-the-art solutions for the floor covering and building materials industry. Tesserae are proud industry Solution Developer partners with Nextworld®, providing best-in-class advanced solutions for enterprise-level building material companies while partnering with the best in the ERP ecosystem. Their teams employ decades of experience in building materials, finance, and technology to offer unique and creative solutions to achieve competitive advantages.

About Surface Art, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Surface Art, Inc. is a family-owned tile, tile-related products, and fabrication distributor. Surface Art stocks over 7,000 products, including Porcelain, Ceramic, Glass, Natural Stone, LVT, setting materials, grouts, and metal profiles in their state-of-the-art 200,000+ SF warehouse in Kent, Washington. Surface Art takes pride in building success by making the customer experience a top priority. From showroom visits to the website, Surface Art provides customers with total transparency due to the mass amount of inventory carried, providing customers with the products they need in stock and ready to hit their desired timeline.

About Nextworld

Nextworld is the only company that offers a modern ERP built on an enterprise, no-code platform. Nextworld delivers the agility, speed, and intelligence required to modernize business processes and gain value from your application investment – from the edge to the core of your operations. With Nextworld, businesses can focus resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and into the future. Nextworld keeps its customers ahead of what's next™.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nextworld