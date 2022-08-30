LONGi takes part in Intersolar South America 2022, collaborating with the industry in ushering in the terawatt era

LONGi takes part in Intersolar South America 2022, collaborating with the industry in ushering in the terawatt era

SAO PAULO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The event, the largest in Latin America, featured over 380 exhibitors and was expected to attract some 35,000 visitors.

(PRNewswire)

One of the major attractions on the LONGi stand was its selection of modules for various application scenarios. 54-and 66-cell modules, offering greater flexibility, higher power and lower cost, are particularly focused on distributed, residential and commercial applications, with the Hi-MO 5 (72-cell) module, widely considered to be the optimal product in terms of size, compatibility with the industrial chain, product value and lifecycle reliability, addressing both utility-scale power plants and the DG market.

Another highlight showcased in Sao Paulo was the company's solution for solar-powered hydrogen generation, involving the integration of a green hydrogen production process using solar energy as the primary energy source, as well as hydrogen-related technology and equipment.

Intersolar South America annually presents the opportunity to connect diverse parts of the industrial chain and bring customers and partners in the region closer together. LONGi is fully committed to ushering in the terawatt era with its local partners and to contributing to the energy transition and carbon neutrality goals of all South American countries.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LONGi