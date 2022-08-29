Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with American Academy of Periodontology (AAP)

Panacea to offer banking and lending services to eligible AAP members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), which provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice, has partnered with the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP), the largest professional society of Periodontists in the nation, with over 7,500 members, to provide preferred doctor-centric banking services to AAP members nationwide.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "Periodontists deserve service that understands their unique and specific needs and Panacea Financial provides just that: custom-built banking for their practice or personal needs for Periodontists across the country, including those in training. Panacea Financial is proud to work with the AAP in their mission to support Periodontists nationwide."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors that provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including PRN personal loans and practice loans.

"AAP membership is composed of private practitioners, academicians, researchers, and those that serve in the Armed Forces. Many of these members share common ground in being small business owners." says Dr. Christopher R. Richardson, AAP President. "The Academy strives to provide services which are not only related to periodontology, but also include other facets of life and practice. The best way to do this is by working with respected organizations such as Panacea Financial. We are excited to offer this opportunity involving financial services to our members and look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added, "We are thrilled to support the AAP and its members. As doctors ourselves we understand the financial needs and frustrations experienced by our community. That is why we are uniquely positioned to help provide Periodontists accessible personal loans or help them start, grow, or strengthen their practice."

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the American Academy of Periodontology

The American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) represents nearly 7,500 periodontists—specialists in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of inflammatory diseases affecting the gums and supporting structures of the teeth, and in the placement of dental implants. Periodontics is one of twelve dental specialties recognized by the American Dental Association.

