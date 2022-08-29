Naturepedic Scores Another Win This Year With A Mom's Choice Awards® Distinction

Naturepedic's breathable organic crib mattress –lightweight, 2-stage– was among the best products & services of July 2022 to earn this accolated excellence.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE-certified nontoxic mattress and bedding brand, is excited to receive the Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) for Best Products & Services of July 2022. This distinction is well known for its rigorous evaluation among consumers and experts worldwide and is held to the highest standards.

"We are proud to receive this global recognition that evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators, said Arin Schultz, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. Such a program touches the core of our business and the commitment we have established to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that positively impact the environment," concluded Schultz.

The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists. It also engages parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they know what is best for their families. All products considered for this award are subject to a thorough process that includes production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

Naturepedic's accomplishments have kept on coming. In early 2022, they joined the nonprofit Health Product Declaration® (HPD) Collaborative to empower product manufacturers and AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation) practitioners with easy access to detailed information about product materials used by the public. Additionally, they were the first certified non-food organic product to complete the Organic Fraud Prevention Plan for the Organic Trade Association and have donated over $200,000 to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes through 1% For the Planet.

All Naturepedic mattress products for babies, kids, and adults are GOTS-certified organic and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE. They are also certified in the GREENGUARD Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. All Naturepedic products meet organic and non-toxic standards.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

