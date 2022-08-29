Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB289.2 million ( US$43.2 million ), compared with RMB946.7 million in the same period of 2021. Car trading transactions revenues were RMB218.6 million ( US$32.6 million ), or 75.6% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB522.5 million in the same period of 2021.

The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB36,594.4 million ( US$5,463.4 million ) as of June 30, 2022 . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.21% and 1.07%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022 , compared with 1.76% and 0.80%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022 .

"Cango Haoche" platform had engaged 8,237 dealers in China's 31 provinces and 305 cities as of June 30, 2022 . There were 22 self-owned vehicle models listed on the platform including nine car brands and 12 car series. During the second quarter, total sales were 2,291 cars, including 1,329 new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Car dealer activity and transaction conversion rate on "Cango Haoche" platform both improved significantly in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the previous quarter. Users' daily activity rate on the platform rose by nearly 50% and the quarterly dealer activity rate increased by nearly 70%, both on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cango, commented, "The macro conditions and COVID-19 outbreaks during the second quarter continued to impact our performance and outlook in the short-term. Total revenues came in at RMB289.2 million for the second quarter, of which revenues from our car trading transactions business accounted for over three-fourths of total revenues. Longer-term and benefitting from the nation's policy stimulus, we foresee a steady upward trend for the automotive market with huge potential in the NEV and used car segments. Galvanized by this opportunity, our efforts are focused on expanding our tech-enabled car trading platform, where we are placing equal emphasis on new and used car trading, and monetizing through multiple channels including financing and insurance services.

"With the successful debut of our 'Cango Haoche' App in June, we are committed to providing safe, secure, sustained and stable end-to-end professional car transaction-related services for all participants in the automobile industry chain. We are not only solving the pain points of small- and medium-sized dealers in terms of vehicle sources and capital needs, but also helping OEMs to penetrate lower-tier markets and grow their sales. We also significantly improved car dealer activity and transaction conversion rate on our platform in the second quarter. Furthermore, we explored the used car matching business during the quarter and have made good progress. As of June 30, 2022, just two months after the launch of our used car business, the number of registered used car dealers exceeded 1,500 with increasing engagement, outpacing our expectations.

"While there remain market uncertainties stemming from supply chain issues, unexpected COVID recurrences, and a highly complex external environment, we will continue to invest strategically, tailoring our resource allocation with an eye toward the future development of the NEV and used car segments while leveraging our platform model's advantages to strengthen our business fundamentals," concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Cango, stated, "Macro headwinds and a wave of COVID resurgence across China posed ongoing challenges to the domestic auto industry, as expected. Months of pandemic-related disruptions significantly impeded our business, resulting in a slump in total revenues for the second quarter. Amid this harsh environment, we remained focused on our long-term strategy, advancing our car trading transaction platform and continuing to implement cost control initiatives. Despite the COVID-induced decline, we remain confident in our platform model's potential and are positioned to capturing the opportunities that emerge as the automotive market recovers. Meanwhile, we will continue to create value for participants across our platform with continuous improvements in operating efficiency and cost structure."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB289.2 million (US$43.2 million) compared with RMB946.7 million in the same period of 2021. Revenues from car trading transactions in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB218.6 million (US$32.6 million), continuing to serve as an important revenue contributor.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB643.3 million (US$96.0 million) compared with RMB933.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB272.7 million ( US$40.7 million ) from RMB697.8 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was 94.3% compared with 73.7% in the same period of 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in car trading transactions' share of total revenues. Car trading transactions normally present a higher cost-revenue ratio, thus pushing up the overall ratio.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB41.8 million ( US$6.2 million ) from RMB60.9 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was 14.5% compared with 6.4% in the same period of 2021.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB124.7 million ( US$18.6 million ) compared with RMB64.7 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was 43.1% compared with 6.8% in the same period of 2021. This change was mainly due to the expenses arising from the 12,000,000 Class A ordinary shares options granted to the Company's Chairman Mr. Xiaojun Zhang and CEO Mr. Jiayuan Lin in the second quarter. These share options are granted in consideration of Mr. Zhang and Mr. Lin's roles in guiding Cango's profitable investment in Li Auto Inc., a provider of new energy passenger vehicles in China .

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB12.9 million ( US$1.9 million ) compared with RMB15.6 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was 4.4% compared with 1.7% in the same period of 2021.

Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB53.1 million ( US$7.9 million ) compared with RMB35.9 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss on risk assurance liabilities was mainly due to a sequential increase in the default rate since 2021.

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB354.1 million (US$52.9 million), compared with an income of RMB13.2 million in the same period of 2021.

NET LOSS

Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB285.8 million (US$42.7 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB189.6 million (US$28.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the second quarter of 2022 were both RMB2.08 (US$0.31). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the second quarter of 2022 were both RMB1.38 (US$0.21). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,280.7 million (US$191.2 million), compared with RMB2,137.0 million as of March 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2,116.2 million (US$315.9 million), compared with RMB1,874.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB350 million and RMB400 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on August 19, 2021, the Company had repurchased 7,984,500 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$28.4 million up to June 30, 2022.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transaction, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to makes car purchase simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data）









As of December 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2022







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





1,434,806,922

1,280,691,159 191,202,156 Restricted cash - current





61,293,114

13,180,416 1,967,784 Short-term investments





2,598,935,704

2,116,239,567 315,946,248 Accounts receivable, net





223,544,396

236,616,905 35,325,974 Finance lease receivables - current, net





1,414,164,625

1,125,086,470 167,970,987 Financing receivables, net





62,296,261

67,805,244 10,123,056 Short-term contract asset





829,940,692

654,377,460 97,695,982 Prepayments and other current assets





982,948,637

657,589,050 98,175,460 Total current assets





7,607,930,351

6,151,586,271 918,407,647















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





1,114,180,729

921,103,121 137,517,075 Goodwill





148,657,971

148,657,971 22,194,051 Property and equipment, net





19,545,933

17,360,611 2,591,871 Intangible assets





45,931,544

45,659,520 6,816,787 Long-term contract asset





495,456,805

280,781,629 41,919,593 Deferred tax assets





474,570,361

579,388,656 86,500,449 Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





1,029,262,174

584,494,426 87,262,720 Other non-current assets





11,568,164

11,839,302 1,767,561 Total non-current assets





3,339,173,681

2,589,285,236 386,570,107 TOTAL ASSETS





10,947,104,032

8,740,871,507 1,304,977,754















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





579,776,131

252,168,334 37,647,741 Long-term debts—current





938,014,362

858,543,903 128,177,230 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





719,035,377

365,787,374 54,610,615 Risk assurance liabilities





699,022,914

612,252,485 91,406,889 Income tax payable





481,854,105

322,909,760 48,209,158 Total current liabilities





3,417,702,889

2,411,661,856 360,051,633















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debts





486,371,672

273,594,919 40,846,646 Deferred tax liability





51,471,040

10,724,133 1,601,071 Other non-current liabilities





991,610

177,972,200 26,570,550 Total non-current liabilities





538,834,322

462,291,252 69,018,267 Total liabilities





3,956,537,211

2,873,953,108 429,069,900















Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





204,260

204,260 30,495 Treasury shares





(485,263,213)

(546,224,976) (81,549,242) Additional paid-in capital





4,671,769,821

4,787,583,542 714,767,403 Accumulated other comprehensive income





(187,517,110)

(30,726,360) (4,587,325) Retained earnings





2,991,373,063

1,656,081,933 247,246,523 Total Cango Inc.'s equity





6,990,566,821

5,866,918,399 875,907,854 Total shareholders' equity





6,990,566,821

5,866,918,399 875,907,854 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





10,947,104,032

8,740,871,507 1,304,977,754

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,







2021

2022

2021

2022







RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

























Revenues





946,746,211

289,191,585 43,175,167

2,070,532,922

1,076,885,456 160,774,765 Loan facilitation income and other related income





303,346,685

14,599,571 2,179,659

715,037,501

120,498,214 17,989,910 Leasing income





64,708,395

42,718,041 6,377,636

137,836,071

92,840,092 13,860,661 After-market services income





51,866,024

10,544,538 1,574,258

114,395,515

36,323,244 5,422,918 Automobile trading income





522,544,976

218,612,145 32,637,934

1,094,109,857

817,913,471 122,111,266 Others





4,280,131

2,717,290 405,680

9,153,978

9,310,435 1,390,010 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenue





697,786,112

272,661,870 40,707,345

1,466,833,661

959,643,012 143,270,929 Sales and marketing





60,885,719

41,798,207 6,240,308

118,729,278

95,643,408 14,279,185 General and administrative





64,658,358

124,670,110 18,612,757

126,048,975

175,553,986 26,209,520 Research and development





15,638,883

12,857,670 1,919,600

29,233,130

27,343,292 4,082,246 Net loss on risk assurance liabilities





35,903,834

53,144,802 7,934,310

57,642,765

152,065,685 22,702,809 Provision for credit losses





58,636,181

138,198,835 20,632,543

99,268,133

209,854,830 31,330,501 Total operation cost and expense





933,509,087

643,331,494 96,046,863

1,897,755,942

1,620,104,213 241,875,190

























Income (Loss) from operations





13,237,124

(354,139,909) (52,871,696)

172,776,980

(543,218,757) (81,100,425) Interest income, net





6,288,829

7,153,803 1,068,035

12,848,280

12,500,971 1,866,346 Net gain (loss) on equity securities





601,252,857

1,655,350 247,137

166,008,740

(17,589,345) (2,626,020) Interest expense





(234,274)

(4,245,737) (633,872)

(813,242)

(8,585,969) (1,281,851) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net





(938,526)

3,641,027 543,591

(735,132)

3,251,940 485,502 Other income





7,568,769

3,047,649 455,002

11,176,345

37,537,026 5,604,130 Other expenses





(193,817)

(691,665) (103,263)

(6,479,822)

(823,210) (122,902) Net income (loss) before income taxes





626,980,962

(343,579,482) (51,295,066)

354,782,149

(516,927,344) (77,175,220) Income tax expenses





(69,243,099)

57,794,491 8,628,490

(70,915,821)

94,980,503 14,180,216 Net income (loss)





557,737,863

(285,784,991) (42,666,576)

283,866,328

(421,946,841) (62,995,004) Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





557,737,863

(285,784,991) (42,666,576)

283,866,328

(421,946,841) (62,995,004) Earnings (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





3.85

(2.08) (0.31)

1.93

(3.05) (0.46) Diluted





3.75

(2.08) (0.31)

1.89

(3.05) (0.46) Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings (loss) per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





144,829,122

137,612,565 137,612,565

147,012,155

138,416,992 138,416,992 Diluted





148,579,948

137,612,565 137,612,565

150,005,282

138,416,992 138,416,992

























Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustment





(42,140,854)

173,077,605 25,839,806

(31,858,589)

156,790,750 23,408,243

























Total comprehensive income (loss)





515,597,009

(112,707,386) (16,826,770)

252,007,739

(265,156,091) (39,586,761) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s

shareholders





515,597,009

(112,707,386) (16,826,770)

252,007,739

(265,156,091) (39,586,761)



CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2021

2022

2021

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

























Net income (loss)

557,737,863

(285,784,991) (42,666,576)

283,866,328

(421,946,841) (62,995,005)

























Add: Share-based compensation expenses

20,522,138

96,217,718 14,364,927

40,433,303

119,072,008 17,776,983

Cost of revenue

783,983

1,104,953 164,965

1,454,657

2,000,393 298,651

Sales and marketing

4,004,166

2,253,413 336,426

7,521,055

6,773,229 1,011,216

General and administrative

14,987,159

92,068,794 13,745,509

29,678,982

108,407,806 16,184,860

Research and development

746,830

790,558 118,027

1,778,609

1,890,580 282,256

























Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

578,260,001

(189,567,273) (28,301,649)

324,299,631

(302,874,833) (45,218,022)

Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

578,260,001

(189,567,273) (28,301,649)

324,299,631

(302,874,833) (45,218,022)

























Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS-basic

3.99

(1.38) (0.21)

2.21

(2.19) (0.33)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS-diluted

3.89

(1.38) (0.21)

2.16

(2.19) (0.33)

























Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic

144,829,122

137,612,565 137,612,565

147,012,155

138,416,992 138,416,992

Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted

148,579,948

137,612,565 137,612,565

150,005,282

138,416,992 138,416,992

























