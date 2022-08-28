All movies only $3 on National Cinema Day at Regal

Join us on Saturday, September 3, for all movies, in all formats, for only $3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Cinema Foundation, Regal is proud to announce the inaugural National Cinema Day will take place on Saturday, September 3 at all Regal theatres. The one-day only event will feature all movie tickets for only $3, including all premium format screens.

National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of blockbuster moviegoing, inviting guests of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies at Regal. Along with special sneak peeks and exclusive previews, all movies are only $3, including the following premium screens:

Pepsi 4DX, where the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters are enhanced through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.

ScreenX where movie fans go beyond the frame of the movie screen. This panoramic format creates an immersive, 270-degree viewing experience.

IMAX and their most advanced theatre experience, IMAX with Laser, featuring crystal clear laser projection and next generation precision sound.

Regal Premium Experience (RPX), which presents movies the way filmmakers intended with powerful, Dolby Atmos surround sound, bright eye-popping laser projection and theatre seats that will feature ButtKicker technology in a custom-built premium environment.

"This day is for movie lovers across the US, celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen," stated Ken Thewes, Regal's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to be a part of National Cinema Day, offering our moviegoers the opportunity to see the latest blockbusters at Regal, no matter the format, for only $3!"

For additional details, please visit National Cinema Day. To purchase tickets to this exclusive event, please visit the Regal mobile app or REGmovies.com.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,769 screens in 504 theatres in 43 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan as of July 31, 2022. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"

