McDonald's USA Continues Empowering and Supporting Black Community and Cultural Trailblazers through its new Black & Positively Golden "Change Leaders" Program

Interested change leaders can apply starting today through Oct. 9

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling entrepreneurs, activists and culture shifters. McDonald's USA today announced the Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders program, an initiative to empower the next group of visionaries who are changing the world, one community at a time. The yearlong campaign is part of the Black & Positively Golden movement which began with the McDonald's Future 22 program earlier this year. The Golden Arches is excited to lend its platform and award financial resources to a select group of 10 trailblazers, ages 18 to 30, to help support and foster their community-driven missions.

Visit McDChangeLeaders.com to apply now through October 9, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"The McDonald's Future 22 program opened doors that I didn't think existed," said Marcyssa "Horizem" Brown, a competitive gamer and 2022 Future 22 leader. "Because of McDonald's, I gained new experiences, relationships, and exposure. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for which I am forever grateful. I'm excited for the Change Leaders who will be selected!"

From now through October 9, 2022, change makers can apply at www.McDChangeLeaders.com. In a short video, applicants are encouraged to share their stories on how they are impacting their community. Those selected to be part of McDonald's Change Leaders program will receive financial support from McDonald's to further help their cause, an opportunity to raise awareness of their work in a national advertising campaign, and be featured on McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Instagram, @wearegolden.

"We know there's a difference between being in a community and being a part of one. Through the Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders program, we're honored to celebrate individuals, including our own crew, who embrace giving back to their communities, a value espoused daily by the company and our Owner/Operators," said Veronica Thompson, Director of Cultural Engagement & Activations, McDonald's USA. "We look forward to building on the McDonald's Future 22 platform and shining a spotlight on a new group of incredible leaders as we continue feeding and fostering the communities we serve."

The McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders program is just one of the many ways the Black & Positively Golden movement is serving up bright futures in the communities it serves. For more than 65 years, McDonald's has uplifted the Black community through scholarships to HBCU students, impactful partnerships with community organizations like the National Urban League, NAACP, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and more. And this year, McDonald's is proud to celebrate the National Black McDonald's Operators Association for 50 years of entrepreneurial and community excellence.

To learn more about the McDonald's Black & Positively movement and Change Leaders program, follow @wearegolden on Instagram and visit blackandpositivelygolden.com.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McDonald's USA