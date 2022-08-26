CarePaths Releases New Digital Front Door App Designed to Improve Psychotherapy Outcomes and Access to Care

First ONC-Certified Behavioral Health EHR with fully integrated Measurement-Based Care

VERO BEACH, Florida, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePaths Inc. today announced the release of CarePaths Connect, a new mobile app extending their mental health EHR platform with several features designed to increase patient engagement and improve outcomes. Most notably, it includes built-in, automated Measurement-Based Care.

Measurement-Based Care (MBC) is an approach to therapy, endorsed by the American Psychological Association, that is rapidly gaining in popularity and importance as it has repeatedly been shown in studies to improve patient outcomes, irrespective of the type of therapy used. It involves assessing patient progress throughout the course of therapy and using this data to inform clinical decisions. Despite the evidence for MBC, few clinicians practice it because of the difficulty of collecting and analyzing the data. CarePaths Connect makes MBC feasible with assessments sent automatically to the patient's mobile device, and the results immediately available to the therapist and the patient. While other MBC software solutions exist, this is the first ONC-Certified, HIPAA-compliant EHR with fully integrated MBC. These tools were developed under the supervision of CarePaths' new Chief Clinical Officer, Bruce Wampold, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Counseling Psychology, recipient of the APA's Award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Applied Research, and author of The Great Psychotherapy Debate.

Additionally, CarePaths Connect provides clinicians with a Digital Front Door, a customizable profile visible to anyone using the CarePaths Connect app, now available for Android and iOS. People interested in therapy can use the app to search the CarePaths network for clinicians near them, instantly verify their insurance coverage, and book open appointments. The app also includes secure messaging and teletherapy, making communication with the therapist more convenient. This will lead to patients being more engaged and invested in the therapeutic process, which ultimately improves clinical outcomes.

"CarePaths is honored to partner with Dr. Bruce Wampold to help all mental health stakeholders achieve better outcomes. Dr Wampold has guided us to create an MBC protocol that gives clinicians actionable information to improve care without burdening either the patient or the therapist." -Barrett Griffith, CarePaths CEO

About CarePaths:

CarePaths provides a complete platform for organizations that offer mental health services with an affordable, ONC certified, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based EHR solution.

